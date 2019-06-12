Congratulations to all of our July/August 2019 winners! Click here to enter the September/October 2019 contest.
1st Place
“Cradle of the Moon”
by Lucy LeBlanc
Surrey, British Columbia, Canada
Cradle of the moon
Where dreams and shadows lie
I lay my head upon the bed and hear your sigh
Fragment of the night
Where limbs and lovers lie
I touch my tongue into your lips and taste your cry
Secrets linger there too long to untie
(Chorus)
The night is still
The hour is late
Hush now
Feel the weight
Of this empty lullaby
Fragment of the night
Where limbs and lovers lie
I touch my tongue into your lips and taste your cry
Secrets linger there too long to untie
(Chorus)
The night is still
The hour is late
Hush now
Feel the weight
Of this empty lullaby
2nd Place
“Cigarettes And Slots”
by Matt Dunn
Syracuse, New York
To last year’s city, once again it’s me,
caught in the place of all I’ll never be.
The great southern kiss, a cinnamon sigh,
put it to me gently, won’t you Lorelei?
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,
Asking Jesus for more than I got,
Nothing I can do about the rust or the rot,
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots.
Paper cup coffee with my brotherhood,
A shot of whiskey when our luck is good,
Toast the life when the factory still stood,
A shot of whiskey when our luck is good,
A shot of whiskey when our luck is good.
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,
Asking Jesus for more than I got,
Nothing I can do about the rust or the rot,
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots.
End of the month another rent to pay,
Not much chance that’s gonna happen today,
Chosen man promising a better way,
Not much chance that’s gonna happen today,
Not much chance that’s gonna happen today.
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,
Asking Jesus for more than I got,
Nothing I can do about the rust or the rot,
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots.
Used to have a boat and an SUV,
Parked out front for everyone to see,
Hard luck came and took it all from me,
Parked out front for everyone to see,
Parked out front for everyone to see.
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,
Asking Jesus for more than I got,
Nothing I can do about the rust or the rot,
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,
Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots.
Coins in a jar and my best cologne,
Set aside for the burial stone,
An old blues record with saxophone,
Set aside for the burial stone,
Set aside for the burial stone.
3rd Place
“Rich Man”
by Robert Gann
Charlestown, Indiana
You may look at
me and say there goes a poor man
My clothes ain’t new, there’s dirt on these hands
But I’ll be walking streets of gold
When your gold turns to sand
I know you don’t see
But your looking at one rich man
Don’t be concerned with these worn out shoes I’m wearing
This old coat and hat, they’ll be just fine
And don’t be fooled by this little shack where I’m living
God’s building me a mansion on the other side.
(Chorus)
I can’t be concerned with this world’s richers
Got my treasures laid up in a better land
Where thieves cannot break in
And we’ll live in peace again
You may not see,
But your looking at one rich man.
Tell me, what good will your silver and your diamonds
Do you on that day your laid to rest
I’ll be laying up my treasures over yonder
So when I face the Lord, I can say, I done my best
(Repeat verse)
(Tag)
Yes I’ll be walking streets of gold
When your gold turns to sand
You can say I’m poor
But your looking at one rich man
4th Place
“If Love Was”
by Kerri Shore
Ossining, New York
If love was a
feather
How light on the wing
If love was a songbird
How sweet would it sing
If love was laughter
What joy would it bring
If love was any of these
If love was a shadow
How great on the wall
If love was a raindrop
How many would fall
If love was fortune
Would it hear my call
If love was any of these
(Chorus)
If love was a feather, laughter or rain
If it spoke softly to me and whispered my name
Would I recognize love when it came
If love was an ocean
How deep the sea
If love was a mountain
How high would it be
If love was the wind
Would it carry me
If love was any of these
(Chorus)
If love was the ocean, the wind or the stars
If it rose up inside me and came with a roar
Would I know then that to love is to soar
If love was the answer
Would the question be time
If love was starlight
How bright would it shine
If love was heaven
Would it be mine
If love was any of these
Honorable Mention
“Divine”
Aaron Willhite
Spearfish, South Dakota
“I’m A Grumpy Old Man”
James Mattingly
Kennesaw, Georgia
“Close At Hand”
Rhonda Gessow
Woodside, California
“Starting To Feel Like The Old Me”
Eddie Fields
Florence, South Carolina
“No One Likes A Quitter”
Mickey Martin
Harmony, Pennsylvania
“Leave The Weed To Willie”
Rich Bonnin
Kingwood, Texas
“I Believe In Me”
James Mathews
Adamstown, Maryland
“See the Difference”
Bobby McCormick
West Chester, Pennsylvania
“Dizzy”
Katherine Arsenault
Westminster, Massachusetts
“Trains Of Thought”
Phoebe Collyer
Newtown, Victoria, Australia