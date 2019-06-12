Congratulations to all of our July/August 2019 winners! Click here to enter the September/October 2019 contest.

1st Place

“Cradle of the Moon”

by Lucy LeBlanc

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

Cradle of the moon

Where dreams and shadows lie

I lay my head upon the bed and hear your sigh

Fragment of the night

Where limbs and lovers lie

I touch my tongue into your lips and taste your cry



Secrets linger there too long to untie



(Chorus)

The night is still

The hour is late

Hush now

Feel the weight

Of this empty lullaby





Fragment of the night

Where limbs and lovers lie

I touch my tongue into your lips and taste your cry



Secrets linger there too long to untie



(Chorus)

The night is still

The hour is late

Hush now

Feel the weight

Of this empty lullaby

2nd Place

“Cigarettes And Slots”

by Matt Dunn

Syracuse, New York

To last year’s city, once again it’s me,

caught in the place of all I’ll never be.

The great southern kiss, a cinnamon sigh,

put it to me gently, won’t you Lorelei?

Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,

Asking Jesus for more than I got,

Nothing I can do about the rust or the rot,

Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,

Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots.



Paper cup coffee with my brotherhood,

A shot of whiskey when our luck is good,

Toast the life when the factory still stood,

A shot of whiskey when our luck is good,

A shot of whiskey when our luck is good.



Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,

Asking Jesus for more than I got,

Nothing I can do about the rust or the rot,

Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,

Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots.



End of the month another rent to pay,

Not much chance that’s gonna happen today,

Chosen man promising a better way,

Not much chance that’s gonna happen today,

Not much chance that’s gonna happen today.



Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,

Asking Jesus for more than I got,

Nothing I can do about the rust or the rot,

Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,

Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots.



Used to have a boat and an SUV,

Parked out front for everyone to see,

Hard luck came and took it all from me,

Parked out front for everyone to see,

Parked out front for everyone to see.



Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,

Asking Jesus for more than I got,

Nothing I can do about the rust or the rot,

Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots,

Saving my pennies for cigarettes and slots.



Coins in a jar and my best cologne,

Set aside for the burial stone,

An old blues record with saxophone,

Set aside for the burial stone,

Set aside for the burial stone.

3rd Place

“Rich Man”

by Robert Gann

Charlestown, Indiana

You may look at me and say there goes a poor man

My clothes ain’t new, there’s dirt on these hands

But I’ll be walking streets of gold

When your gold turns to sand

I know you don’t see

But your looking at one rich man



Don’t be concerned with these worn out shoes I’m wearing

This old coat and hat, they’ll be just fine

And don’t be fooled by this little shack where I’m living

God’s building me a mansion on the other side.



(Chorus)

I can’t be concerned with this world’s richers

Got my treasures laid up in a better land

Where thieves cannot break in

And we’ll live in peace again

You may not see,

But your looking at one rich man.



Tell me, what good will your silver and your diamonds

Do you on that day your laid to rest

I’ll be laying up my treasures over yonder

So when I face the Lord, I can say, I done my best



(Repeat verse)



(Tag)



Yes I’ll be walking streets of gold

When your gold turns to sand

You can say I’m poor

But your looking at one rich man

4th Place

“If Love Was”

by Kerri Shore

Ossining, New York

If love was a feather

How light on the wing

If love was a songbird

How sweet would it sing

If love was laughter

What joy would it bring

If love was any of these



If love was a shadow

How great on the wall

If love was a raindrop

How many would fall

If love was fortune

Would it hear my call

If love was any of these



(Chorus)



If love was a feather, laughter or rain

If it spoke softly to me and whispered my name

Would I recognize love when it came



If love was an ocean

How deep the sea

If love was a mountain

How high would it be

If love was the wind

Would it carry me

If love was any of these



(Chorus)



If love was the ocean, the wind or the stars

If it rose up inside me and came with a roar

Would I know then that to love is to soar



If love was the answer

Would the question be time

If love was starlight

How bright would it shine

If love was heaven

Would it be mine



If love was any of these

Honorable Mention

“Divine”

Aaron Willhite

Spearfish, South Dakota

“I’m A Grumpy Old Man”

James Mattingly

Kennesaw, Georgia

“Close At Hand”

Rhonda Gessow

Woodside, California

“Starting To Feel Like The Old Me”

Eddie Fields

Florence, South Carolina

“No One Likes A Quitter”

Mickey Martin

Harmony, Pennsylvania

“Leave The Weed To Willie”

Rich Bonnin

Kingwood, Texas

“I Believe In Me”

James Mathews

Adamstown, Maryland

“See the Difference”

Bobby McCormick

West Chester, Pennsylvania

“Dizzy”

Katherine Arsenault

Westminster, Massachusetts

“Trains Of Thought”

Phoebe Collyer

Newtown, Victoria, Australia

