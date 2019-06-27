Are you searching for a band that evokes passion through raw sound and spirit? Look no further than The Commonheart. Whether the powerful Pittsburgh-based group are playing rock or blues, or a combination of both, their emotion-packed sound radiates true soul.

The eight-person ensemble, who’ve shared the stage with the likes of Gary Clarke Jr., recently signed with Joshua Knight at Paradigm and announced their new album Pressure, slated to release on August 16. Along with their album announcement, they’ve also shared lead single “Do Right.” In the blues-rock single, frontman Clinton Clegg sings about spreading love through positive change.

“In the middle of a recent live performance of the song, Clegg engages the audience, saying, “This man is going to play you some guitar real quick, and I promise you’re gonna feel it up through your stomach and your heart and your soul, I promise you will!” He couldn’t have said it better– their sound reverberates through your core.”

Listen to “Do it Right” below and catch them at AmericanaFest this fall.

