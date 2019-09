Photo by Mia Naome

Tyler Childers has announced plans to provide fans with a free livestream of his upcoming show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, September 30. Childers will stream the concert, which is the first date on his “Country Squire Run” and features Robert Earl Keen as a special guest, on his YouTube channel.

Childers released a new album, Country Squire, in early August. Country Squire debuted at number one on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums Chart and follows his wildly acclaimed 2017 sophomore release Purgatory. As with Purgatory, Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson produced Country Squire.

Watch the livestream via Childers’ official YouTube Channel on Monday at 9:30 p.m. MT. Check out Childers performing “Lady May” live at Texas venue Gruene Hall in late 2018 and see his upcoming tour dates below.

September 28—Lewisburg, WV—Healing Appalachia Benefit Concert (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 5—Thackerville, OK—Winstar Casino (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Fayetteville, AR—Town Center (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 11—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 14—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren (SOLD OUT)

October 15—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern† (SOLD OUT)

October 18—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater† (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 22—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom† (SOLD OUT)

October 24—Bend, OR—Bend Concert Series @ Oregon Spirit Distillers† (SOLD OUT)

October 25—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 26—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Concert House† (SOLD OUT)

October 29—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 30—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant (SOLD OUT)

October 31—Chicago, IL—Aragon Ballroom‡

November 2—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater† (SOLD OUT)

November 3—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue† (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue† (SOLD OUT)

November 12-15—Punta Cana, Dominican Republic—All the Best Fest

December 5—Indianapolis, IN—Murat Theatre (SOLD OUT)

December 6—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore# (SOLD OUT)

December 8—Toronto, ON—Rebel#

December 10—Boston, MA—House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

December 11—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

December 13—Washington, DC—The Anthem# (SOLD OUT)

December 14—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel# (SOLD OUT)

December 15—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel# (SOLD OUT)

December 18—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz# (SOLD OUT)

December 19—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore# (SOLD OUT)

December 21—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle# (SOLD OUT)

December 22—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle# (SOLD OUT)

December 27—Pikeville, KY—Appalachian Wireless Arena

December 28—Pikeville, KY—Appalachian Wireless Arena

December 31—Pikeville, KY—Appalachian Wireless Arena

January 17, 2020—Dublin, Ireland—The Grand Social

January 18, 2020—Manchester, UK—Manchester Academy 2

January 19, 2020—Glasgow, UK—St. Luke’s & The Winged Ox

January 21, 2020—London, UK—O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

January 22, 2020—Nijmegen, Netherlands—Doornroosje

January 24, 2020—Copenhagen, Denmark—Pumpehuset

January 26, 2020—Stockholm, Sweden—Slaktkrykan

January 28, 2020—Berlin, Germany—Franz

January 29, 2020—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso Noord

February 6, 2020—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium§ (SOLD OUT)

February 7, 2020—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium§ (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2020—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium^ (SOLD OUT)

February 16, 2020—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium** (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Robert Earl Keen

†with special guest Courtney Marie Andrews

‡with special guests Robert Earl Keen and Courtney Marie Andrews

#with special guest Liz Cooper & The Stampede

§with special guest TBA

^with special guest Larry Cordle

**with special guest Daughter of Swords

Related