Photo courtesy of the artist

On November 15, singer-songwriter Bill Lee will release a new album, Songs For The Family. Lee, né Bill Gillim, previously recorded under the name Megafortress, with his most recent release being his acclaimed 2014 LP Believer.

Lee began writing Songs For The Family after the birth of his first son, at which point he purchased a guitar and began working on music in shorter spurts. Where his music as Megafortress explored ambient textures and mystical sounds, Lee’s work on Songs For The Family is organic and rootsy, a shift Lee attributes to his life as a stay-at-home father.

Ahead of Songs For The Family‘s release, Lee has shared a first taste of the album via the new song “Family.” “Family” exemplifies his new sonic direction with intricate acoustic guitar work and an earnest, affecting vocal performance.

“‘Family’ was written right after my first son was born, when the wonderful and terrifying heaviness of fatherhood was just hitting me,” Lee says. “It’s not autobiographical, but a story where I could imagine the worst, most failed version of myself and still hold out hope for my son’s love and forgiveness.”

Musicians Otto Hauser (drums), Tyler Wood (keyboard) and Terence Murren (bass) played alongside Lee on Songs For The Family. The album will release digitally and on limited edition cassette via Papasan Recordings.

Listen to “Family” below.

<a href="http://bill-lee-gillim.bandcamp.com/album/songs-for-the-family">Songs For The Family by Bill Lee</a>

Related