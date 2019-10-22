Singer, songwriter, and entertainer, Robert Earl Keen, announced the launch of his eighth annual Christmas show with his most extensive tour yet. Following the success of his 2018 sold-out Christmas tour, Keen and his band are expanding to twenty cities in the month of December. Austin-based swamp-pop soul supergroup, Shinyribs, will join in the opening slot.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Keen’s theme for this year’s tour is COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Lunar Tunes & Looney Times. He and his band will pay homage to the space race and all things celestial in an out-of-this-world evening of family holiday fun.

The holiday series is part comedy/variety show (think The Carol Burnett Show of old) and part musical cornucopia that’s full of pleasant surprises. One reviewer said, “It’s akin to Christmas morning, but one where Keen and his merry band of musicians continue to unwrap gifts you didn’t even know you were hoping for until they share them on stage.”

Keen adds of the space theme, “this show will turn on the ‘psychedelactic’ jukebox and light up the tree of tranquility! The countdown begins now!”

Concertgoers will blast off with Keen’s classic “Merry Christmas from the Family,” fan favorites, and unearthly covers from his band members. Ground Control reminds fans to grab their tickets before this lunar expedition sells out.

Check out this video of Robert Earl Keen and his band performing “Merry Christmas From The Family.”

Robert Earl Keen’s Countdown to Christmas Tour:

December 2—Greenville, SC—Peace Center

December 3—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall

December 4 —Durham, NC— Carolina Theatre

December 5—New York, NY—Town Hall

December 6—Washington, DC— Lincoln Theatre

December 7—Bristol, TN—Paramount Center for the Arts

December 8—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater

December 10—Charlotte, NC— Knight Theater

December 11—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

December 15—Chattanooga, TN —Walker Theatre

December 17—Fayetteville, AR—Walton Arts Center

December 18—Houston, TX—House of Blues

December 19—Sant Antonio—The Aztec Theater

December 20—Austin, TX —ACL Live – Moody Theater

December 21—Austin, TX— ACL Live – Moody Theater

December 26—Oklahoma City, OK—The Jones Assembly

December 27—Dallas, TX—House of Blues

December 28—Memphis, TN —Germantown Performing Arts Center

December 29—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

December 30—Fort Worth, TX—Bass Performance Hall

