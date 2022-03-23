2022 iHeartRadio Award Winners – The Full List

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards show was a celebration of music, bringing out some of the biggest names in entertainment to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22.
Hosted by LL Cool J, the ceremony featured performances by Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Måneskin.
LL Cool J opened the show performing a medley of “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage,” “The Boomin System” and more and later welcomed Jennifer Lopez to the stage to pick up her the iHeartRadion Icon Award. Lopez is the third artist to receive the award, following Bon Jovi in 2018 and Elton John in 2021.
This year, Dua Lipa grabbed two awards for Song of the Year for “Levitiatin” and Dance Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia. Italian rockers Måneskin also picked up Best New Alternative Artist, Drake won his fourth iHeartRadio Hip-Hop Artist of the Year along with Luke Combs who earned Country Artist of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.
Lainey Wilson, who was given Best New Country Artist Award introduced Country Song of the Year winner (for “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood) Jason Aldean, who performed the hit along with “Dirt Road” and “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” while John Legend and Charlie Puth jumped between one another’s song verses before both performed Legend hit “All of Me” together.
Other highlights throughout the night include Olivia Rodrigo winning Female Artist of the Year and Best New Pop Artist, Lil Nas X picking up Male Artist of the Year, and Megan Thee Stallion receiving the Trailblazer Award.
Here’s the complete list of 2022 iHeartRadion Award winners:
Song of the Year:
- “Levitating” – Dua Lipa
Female Artist of the Year:
- Olivia Rodrigo
Male Artist of the Year:
- Lil Nas X
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Best Collaboration:
- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist:
- Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Album of the Year:
- 30 – Adele
Alternative Song of the Year:
- “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Artist of the Year:
- Machine Gun Kelly
Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel:
- Måneskin
Alternative Album of the Year:
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Rock Song of the Year:
- “Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Foo Fighters
Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel:
- Mammoth WVH
Rock Album of the Year:
- Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters
Country Song of the Year:
- “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Country Artist of the Year:
- Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel:
- Lainey Wilson
Country Album of the Year:
- Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Dance Song of the Year:
- “Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
Dance Artist of the Year:
- David Guetta
Dance Album of the Year:
- Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel:
- Yung Bleu
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
- The Off-Season – J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year:
- “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Jazmine Sullivan
Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel:
- Giveon
R&B Album of the Year:
- An Evening with Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
- “Pepas” – Farruko
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/ Reggaeton Album of the Year:
- KG0516 – Karol G
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- “La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
- Corta Venas – Eslabón Armado
Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel:
- Grupo Firme
iHeartRadio Icon Award:
- Jennifer Lopez
iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award:
- Megan Thee Stallion
iHeartRadio Tour of the Year:
- Harry Styles
iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award – Most Weeks at #1 at CHR (12 Weeks):
- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
iHeartRadio Hat Trick Award – 3 #1 singles from the same album at CHR:
- Lil Nas X
Producer of the Year:
- Finneas
Songwriter of the Year:
- Omer Fedi
Label of the Year
- Republic Records
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
- “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
- #BTSARMY – BTS
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- “Butter” – BTS
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
- Bella Poarch
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
- Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
- “good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
- 30 – Adele
TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
- Jax
Photo of Olivia Rodrigo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic