2023 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees Announced

The Americana Music Association has announced the 2023 nominees for their 22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards. The association revealed the names in each category from the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday (May 9). The event was streamed live on the Americana Music Association’s Facebook page.
Americana Music Association’s Executive Director, Jed Hilly and Gina Miller, SVP and General Manager, Nashville for MNRK Music Group, hosted the annual ceremony. Throughout the announcement, there were a handful of performances from S.G. Goodman, The McCrary Sisters, and this year’s nominee Margo Price.
Leading names in the industry were rattled off during Tuesday’s ceremony. Charley Crockett and Price will head into the award show with the most nominations. While Allison Russell will be trailing behind with two. Tyler Childers is in the running for album of the year for his chart-topping collection Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, as Zach Bryan’s “Something In the Orange” has been listed in the Song of the Year category.
The Americana Honors & Awards will take place during Americanafest at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, September 20.
Find the complete list of this year’s nominees below.
Album of the Year
Big Time, Angel Olsen – Produced by Angel Olsen and Jonathan Wilson
Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, Tyler Childers – Produced by Tyler Childers
El Bueno Y El Malo, Hermanos Gutiérrez – Produced by Dan Auerbach
The Man From Waco, Charley Crockett – Produced by Bruce Robison
Strays, Margo Price – Produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson
Artist of the Year
Charley Crockett
Sierra Ferrell
Margo Price
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Emerging Act of the Year
Adeem The Artist
S.G. Goodman
William Price
The Sacred Souls
Sunny War
Song of the Year
“Change of Heart,” Margo Price – Written by Jeremy Ivey and Margo Price
“I’m Just a Clown,” Charley Crockett – Written by Charley Crockett
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt – Written by Bonnie Raitt
“Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan – Written by Zach Bryan
“You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell ft. Brandi Carlile – Written by Allison Russell
Duo/Group of the Year
49 Winchester
CAAMP
Nickel Creek
Plains
The War And Treaty
Instrumentalist of the Year
Isa Burke
Allison De Groot
Jeff Picker
Sistastrings – Chauntee and Monique RossKyle Tuttle
Photo by Bobby Cochran