Lil Yachty Announces International Field Trip Tour

Lil Yachty will be embarking on his international The Field Trip Tour starting in mid-September.

Making this announcement on Tuesday (May 9), Yachty revealed that the North American leg of the tour will see him hit 18 different states, three Canadian cities, and Washington D.C. starting on September 21 and ending on November 5. Then, the European leg, which begins on November 22 in Oslo and ends on December 17 in Vienna, will contain 16 shows. However, the 25-year-old emcee did not announce who the tour’s openers and supporting acts will be.

For the North American leg, pre-sales have already begun and will continue throughout the week. The general sale for both legs begins on Friday (May 12) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and information can be found on Yachty’s website.

The Field Trip Tour announcement comes just over three months after the release of his fifth studio album Let’s Start Here, which saw him employ an experimental, psychedelic rock sound that he’d never used before. Let’s Start Here debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart, and sold 36,000 copies in its first week.

“I did what I really wanted to do, which was create a body of work that reflected me,” Yachty said when speaking with Billboard days before the LP’s release. “My idea was for this album to be a journey: Press play and fall into a void.”

Since the album’s release, Yachty has also put out the single and music video “Strike (Holster)” on April 7, which peaked at No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was an instant hit on TikTok.

Along with his upcoming tour, Yachty will be playing sets at festivals like Rolling Loud Miami in July, Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in August, and Austin City Limits in October, whose lineup was announced on the same day as The Field Trip Tour.

Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage