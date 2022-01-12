22-Year-Old Side Project from Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Gets New Digital Release

Good news for Pearl Jam fans.

The debut album for the Seattle-born rock ‘n’ roll band, The Rockfords, which is a side project group featuring a number of Pacific Northwest standouts, including Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready, is set for release on all digital platforms in February, according to Pearl Jam Online.

The first single from the album, “Silver Lining,” is set to drop on Friday (January 14). That will be followed up by a second single, “This Life,” and then the release of the full record in February. The unearthed LP will also feature a bonus track, “Heart In Your Hands.”

The Rockfords is the lone studio album recorded by the group. It was originally released on physical copy in a limited edition by Epic Records in February of 2000. It also featured Heart’s Nancy Wilson contributing some vocals.

The Rockfords were founded in 1999 by singer Carrie Akre, drummer Chris Friel, guitarist Danny Newcomb, McCready and bassist Rick Friel.

The Friel brothers, along with McCready and Newcomb are longtime friends and collaborators. They were also members of the band Shadow in the mid-1980s before McCready went on to major success with Pearl Jam and Temple of the Dog.

“After 11 plus years of not having rights to our debut record, and not having it available even on streaming, we’re super excited to announce this!!” Newcomb said on Facebook.

He added on Twitter, “The Rockfords debut album will be released on all digital platforms next month – http://PearlJamOnline.it“

Though the band has never officially released its debut LP on streaming platforms, there are some live and studio tracks already on YouTube, including the album itself (which is presumably pirated).

There are also live recordings from the band, including a live album from 2003, which you can check out HERE. And see below for a grainy, fan-made live video below.

The Rockfords also released an EP in 2004 to Pearl Jam “Ten Club” superfans.