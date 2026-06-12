When and Where To Watch Alanis Morissette at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Deemed the “Queen of Alt-Rock Angst”, Alanis Morissette gained the title after selling over 60 million albums worldwide. If that wasn’t enough, she also won numerous Grammys and released hit songs like “Head Over Feet,” “Ironic,” and “You Learn.” While Morissette hasn’t released a new album since The Storm Before the Calm in 2022, the hitmaker will take over televisions across the world when she performs at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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With the World Cup underway, Mexico, Canada, and the United States have prepared to welcome fans from all over. And to kick off the tournament, each country will present its own opening ceremony. In Canada, Morissette will perform at the Toronto Stadium before the first match.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET on June 12, giving fans plenty of excitement before the first match begins. With the show starting 90 minutes before the first match, the ceremony will feature more than Morissette. Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, William Prince, Sanjoy, Nora Fatehi, Elyanna and Vegedream are also expected to make an appearance.

[RELATED: 3 Alanis Morissette Songs You Need To Hear That Aren’t “Ironic” or “You Oughta Know”]

The FIFA World Cup Takes Over Fox

Now, there are more than a few ways to watch the opening ceremonies depending on one’s location. For those who happen to be in Canada, all they need to do is switch over to CTV to watch the entire ceremony for free. Those who might not be near a television can use the CTV app or Crave to take part in the celebration.

Although offering a few more options, nothing compares to the wide variety in the United States. Giving fans nearly every available avenue, the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony featuring Morissette can be streamed on DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Outside of streaming, fans can catch all the festivities on Fox.

While the entire world prepares to cheer on their favorite nation, Morissette’s performance is just the start of a packed summer. After leaving the stage in Toronto, the singer will jet to the UK to continue her Butterfly With A Machete tour.

But even with a packed touring schedule and countless performances ahead, few opportunities compare to helping launch one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Don’t miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on June 12, starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)