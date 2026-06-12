Vince Gill Kicks Off Summer With New Music and Tour Plans

For most singers, they tend to celebrate their career with a final tour. But Vince Gill sought to honor his legacy with a string of EPs that focused on the milestones, memories, and friendships made over the last five decades. Calling the EP series, 50 Years From Home, Gill wanted to kick off the weekend with his newest collection of songs, A Mother’s Prayer. While discussing the inspiration behind the EP, the hitmaker was also excited for his new summer tour.

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On Friday, Gill shared his newest EP, A Mother’s Prayer. Collaborating with Jordan Fletcher and Maggie Rose on the title track, the lyrics highlight the moment Gill made the decision to leave. Although the singer had no idea what the future held for him in country music and Nashville, that uncertainty was shared by those who loved him the most – his mother.

According to Rose, she worked with Gill and Fletcher on the lyrics just months before becoming a mother. “This was a few months before I found out I would become a mother myself. The gratitude I feel towards my mother has only amplified and getting the chance to pay tribute to her with an artist as legendary as Vince makes me want to say ‘Hey, Mom! I have a song with Vince Gill!’”

[RELATED: This Stripped-Back Vince Gill Performance of an Early 90s Country Gem Proves Why He Still Stands Among the Greats]

Vince Gill Ready To Hit The Road With New Tour

Looking at the entire tracklist, it included:

“A Mother’s Prayer” “Don’t Keep Me Waiting” “This Heart Of Mine” “My Daughter” “Forever In My Mind” “Roses And Diamonds” “I Still Believe In You”

While the latest EP in his 50 Years From Home collection, Gill considered the project extremely personal. “I like the theme of these songs, what they’re about. Where they came from. There are definitely some very personal ones on A Mother’s Prayer.” For Gill, the songs offer a glimpse into the people, memories, and experiences that helped shape his life.

Aside from the new EP, Gill is prepared to hit the road for a massive tour that will take him to over two dozen different cities. With stops in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, and more, the singer was sure to add a residency at the famed Ryman Auditorium.

Add his new schedule with his annual Christmas at the Ryman and his work with the Eagles, and retirement appears nowhere on Gill’s horizon. Instead, the Country Music Hall of Famer is using the milestone to reflect on his past while continuing to build his future.

(Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images)



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