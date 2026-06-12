‘God, Please, I Need a Miracle”: Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Shocking Details of His Near-Death Experience

It has been years since Billy Ray Cyrus released a new album. But the wait is nearly over thanks to his upcoming album, The Hill. Scheduled to land on streaming platforms on June 16, the album was somewhat of a family affair as it features his son Braison Cyrus and his daughter Noah Cyrus. Excited over what they accomplished together, Cyrus considered it a moment of celebration after he nearly died in 2024.

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It might come as a shock to some fans, but in 2024, Cyrus battled a serious case of sepsis. Although he sought treatment from medical professionals, his condition worsened. “I got really sick and almost died.”

While waiting on the doctors, Cyrus decided to lean on his faith and what he called his prayer rock. With his dog, Tommy Jack, by his side, the singer added, “I started getting on that rock every morning, every day, every sunset, every night…I was like, ‘God, please, I need a miracle. I need a miracle.’ Tommy Jack would be sitting there with me going, ‘He needs a miracle. He needs a miracle. Please, he needs a miracle.’”

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The One Song That Helped Billy Ray Cyrus Recover From Sepsis

After spending hours at the rock, Cyrus received the news he had prayed for when the doctors revealed that he was completely healed.

Finding his way back to the studio, Cyrus never forgot that troubling time in his life and how Noah’s voice was a constant companion. According to the singer, he found comfort in her song. “She’s got that one song honestly that saved my life. It’s called ‘Don’t Put It All On Me’. Braison wrote that and that was I think one of the only songs on her album that was not written by her. Braison wrote it and she cut it.”

Although Cyrus was surrounded by love and support, “Don’t Put It All On Me” brought him peace. “It was the only thing that somehow gave me a little bit of peace in that moment…I just loved it so much and to me, that’s what it felt like. And I do credit that particular song was saving me. It’s part of it, for sure.”

After surviving a frightening health scare, The Hill is more than just a new album. It serves as a reminder of how far Cyrus has come since one of the darkest chapters of his life.

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)