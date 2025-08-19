3 Fleetwood Mac Songs That Prove the Drama Didn’t Stop With ‘Rumours’

When we talk about Fleetwood Mac, it’s usually about Rumours. That album was filled to the brim with drama and romantic entanglements. It’s endlessly entertaining and has been discussed from almost every angle. But the drama didn’t end with Rumours. Fleetwood Mac continued to have issues, and those issues continued to make their way into the music. Below, find three songs from the band, not from Rumours, that are aimed at one another.

“Storms”

Stevie Nicks said a lot about Lindsey Buckingham on Rumours. Though we can’t all relate to making an album with an ex, we all have likely said harsh things in the heat of the moment. Nicks reflects on her and Buckingham’s falling out on a cut from Fleetwood Mac’s follow-up to Rumours, Tusk. “Storms” is one of Nicks’ most personal songs to date. Every night you do not come / Your softness fades away / Did I ever really care that much / Is there anything left to say, she sings, referencing her icy relationship with her former musical partner. It’s always sad when a relationship sours. What once was is no longer there, making you long for the days when it was good. Nicks mulls over that idea here.

“Everywhere”

Though on the surface, there is nothing too juicy about Christine McVie’s “Everywhere,” the circumstances under which it was recorded make it a worthy inclusion on this list. By the ’80s, the McVies had divorced, adding another layer of awkwardness to Fleetwood Mac. They managed to put their history aside while making Tango in the Night, an album in which Christine McVie played a large role. The keys player delivered more than her fair share of hits on this album, including “Everywhere.”

Christine McVie penned this song with her second husband, Eddy Quintela. Though the McVies agreed to part ways, it likely wasn’t the most wonderful experience to hear your ex-wife sing I wanna be with you everywhere to another man.

“What Makes You Think You’re the One”

Nicks wasn’t the only one getting a final word in on Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk. Buckingham also kept their drama alive with “What Makes You Think You’re the One.” That scathing title alone should let you know what place he and Nicks were in. According to Buckingham, there was an expectation that he would continue to be there for his ex and bandmate despite them parting ways romantically. What makes you think I’m the one / Who will catch you when you’re fallin’, he sings. It’s not the most cutting thing Buckingham ever shot at Nicks, but we imagine it stung a little.

