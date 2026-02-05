3 ACM Winners From 1972 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Now

In 1972, the Academy of Country Music got a big jolt. That was the first year the burgeoning awards show was broadcast on network television. Shown on ABC and hosted by Dick Clark, the ACMs could celebrate country music’s best both on a glitzy stage and around the world.

That’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three of the award-winners from the ACM’s first time on an ABC broadcast. Indeed, these are three ACM winners from 1972 we still can’t get enough of now.

Freddie Hart

While country star Merle Haggard was the person who earned the most ACM Award nominations for the 1972 show, it was Freddie Hart who practically swept the pageant and took home the most trophies, with five. Indeed, Hart won Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (for Easy Loving), Top Male Vocalist of the Year, Single Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. The great year for Hart proves just what a single song can do for an artist’s career. It can put them at the top of the world.

Loretta Lynn

While Freddie Hart took home the majority of the awards in 1972, there were still a few trophies to go around to other deserving artists. Loretta Lynn, the all-time great songwriter and performer, was one of those few other recipients. While she was nominated for several awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Lynn took home the trophy for Top Female Vocalist of the Year and Top Vocal Group or Duet of the Year (for her duets with Conway Twitty). There is never a bad time to honor Loretta Lynn and in 1972 that was especially clear.

Barbara Mandrell

Each award show has to be different and the ACMs distinguished themselves in 1972 by presenting the award for Most Promising Female Vocalist. That trophy went to none other than Barbara Mandrell, who beat out the likes of Kenni Husky, Jae Judy Kay, Lynda Peace, and Jeanne Pruett. The nod to the up-and-comer came as a result of Mandrell’s debut LP in 1971, Treat Him Right.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns