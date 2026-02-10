3 ACM Winners From 2012 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Now

Every new decade needs its new set of musical stars. It’s important for each generation to have their touchstones, those people and creative offerings that both showcase a sense of meaning and a sense of time. We all have our heroes—each generation needs them.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here. We wanted to highlight three musical icons who helped to shape country music during the 2010s. Indeed, these are three ACM winners from 2012 we still can’t get enough of now nearly 15 years later.

Taylor Swift

If there’s one thing Taylor Swift knows how to do, it’s execute a plan. The artist released her debut self-titled LP in 2006, and then every other year, essentially, she released a new album for fans. It was a slow burn to the top and she did it achieving important steps along the way, like a general taking new territory in battle. And in 2012, the ACM Awards recognized Swift’s talents, strategy, and feats of accomplishment, bestowing upon her the coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy. Indeed, Swift bested the likes of Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, and Blake Shelton for the nod.

Miranda Lambert

But while Taylor Swift shined, garnering the night’s most prestigious award, it was Miranda Lambert who walked away with twice as many trophies. Indeed, the Longview, Texas-born Lambert walked away from the 2012 ACMs with Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her 2011 LP, Four The Record. Those accolades were well deserved as Lambert’s record was a crossover hit, not only hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, but it also hit No. 3 on the Top 200.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton released his self-titled debut LP in 2001. From then on, he’s owned the 21st century when it comes to the country genre. Many music fans today know Shelton from his role on NBC’s singing competition show, The Voice. But when it comes to country tunes, Shelton is in many ways the Platonic Ideal of a star with his resonant voice and vocal twang. And in 2012, the ACMs made that all crystal clear when the show gave him the trophy for Male Artist of the Year.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic