3 Acoustic Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s You’ll Recognize in Two Seconds

The 1970s are remembered fondly today for the wide selection of classic rock music the decade gave audiences some 50 years ago. It was a golden age. But the time period also provided something of a golden age of acoustic folk music.

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And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to dive into three standout acoustic tracks from the 1970s we know quite well. Indeed, these are three acoustic classic rock songs from the 1970s you’ll recognize in two seconds.

“A Horse With No Name” by America (Single, 1971)

While you might think this song was written and performed by the Canadian artist Neil Young, it was actually written by the London-born band America. But no matter who is responsible for the tune, it’s a classic. It’s mesmerizing, hypnotic. The track has that power that puts you into the work of art almost instantly. It’s like you’re on that horse, you’re meandering through the scene, you’re at the center of the action. And you know it’s all coming as soon as you put this offering on the stereo.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young from ‘Harvest’ (1972)

Speaking of Neil Young, the songwriter and performer scored his sole No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with the release of this 1972 tune. Singing with his signature falsetto and strumming on his trusty acoustic, Young captured the hearts and minds of music fans in the early 1970s. When the guitar comes in, you can almost hear the verses unfolding in your head. And then the harmonica comes in to bolster the mood. Young has us in the palm of his acoustic-playing hands.

“Dust In The Wind” by Kansas from ‘Point Of Know Return’ (1978)

As soon as the finger-picked acoustic guitar on this track comes in, you know what is about to wash over you. The thoughtful 1978 classic “Dust In The Wind” has been parodied, covered, and everything in between for movies, television, and commercials. But nothing beats the original. Nothing comes close to the version from the Topeka, Kansas-born group. It’s wise, catchy, and showcases the acoustic at its best.

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