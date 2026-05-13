3 Acoustic Classic Rock Songs From the 70s That Are More Like Poetry

The 1970s were the golden age of rock. The era was the culmination of decades prior, time spent by artists honing their craft. And every year since, music fans have benefited. But while most think about giant, loud songs from the decade, we wanted to present three mellower, more poetic tunes.

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Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs from the time period that stun us with lyrics, not just music. We wanted to highlight three songs that read like poems. Indeed, these are three acoustic classic rock songs from the 70s that are more like poetry.

“Cat’s In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin from ‘Verities & Balderdash’ (1974)

Is this the saddest, most beautiful song ever? In the 1990s, Elton John sang about the circle of life, but decades prior, Harry Chapin summed up the passing of time so eloquently and yet so sadly. But the result is also timeless. Family members becoming ships passing in the night—the images Chapin conjures make for an affecting tune, but also one that reminds you to look up from your work, stop typing on the keyboard, and spend time with family. Everything is fleeting—that’s what he reminds us.

“Crucify Your Mind” by Rodriguez from ‘Cold Fact’ (1970)

In 2012, audiences all over the world learned about Sixto Rodriguez, the Detroit songwriter who never got his big break. Except, he did. He was famous in South Africa, even while he toiled away as a laborer. Where were his royalties? Why didn’t he play any shows? People actually thought he was dead! But soon his music and existence were rediscovered. Thankfully, that meant we got to hear songs like the acoustic-driven “Cold Fact”, which displays the artist’s signature poetic lyrical touch.

“Going To California” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

Led Zeppelin is known for big, bombastic songs. But just to show fans that they weren’t a one-lane act, the group also wrote and released plenty of acoustic tunes. The 1971 track “Going To California” displays the band’s ability to show nuance, levels, and dynamism. And the lyrics are lovely and reflective. Have you ever driven to California while listening to “Going To California”? If not, drop what you’re doing and get in your car!

Photo by Keith Bernstein/Redferns