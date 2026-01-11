3 Actors Who Also Performed Their Hit TV Show’s Theme Song

Gather ’round, children, let me tell you a story. Okay, ready? Well, way back in the 20th century, television shows had theme songs. What are theme songs? They’re introductions to the oncoming broadcast program; they were musical offerings that explained the show and highlighted the actors.

Videos by American Songwriter

Today, it seems, TV shows hardly waste time, energy, and effort on making theme songs. But 30, 40, or 50 years ago? They were essential. And sometimes a show’s main actor would even perform them. That’s just what we wanted to look into here. These are three actors who performed their show’s theme.

Holly Robinson

Holly Robinson started her career on the hit television show 21 Jump Street. Yes, before the Jonah Hill-led 2010s movie, 21 Jump Street was a police drama that starred the likes of Robinson and Johnny Depp in the 80s. But it was Robinson who sang the show’s dramatic theme song as the credits rolled with scenes of flashing cop car lights and dark alley chases. Later, she starred in the sitcom, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, but it was with 21 Jump Street that she got her first big break.

Queen Latifah

When Living Single came out, TV sitcoms would never be the same. The show that focused on five young people in their 20s trying to make it in the world would go on to influence other shows like Friends, Insecure, and many more. And it was the program’s star, Queen Latifah, who performed the opening theme song, both singing and rapping. Queen Latifah has also been a multi-talented artist, and this just proves it again.

Will Smith

Will Smith. Before he made headlines around the world on Oscar night several years ago, he was known simply as a talented actor and hit musician. But the fellow got his start on television with the iconic sitcom, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Not only did Smith earn the first-ever rap Grammy Award, but he helped to break ground on TV, too. Showcasing his talent, he not only acted in the comedic role but he performed the show’s still-legendary sticky theme song.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic