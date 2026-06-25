3 Album Tracks That Should Have Been Rock Standards

Sometimes the singles aren’t the best songs on an album. They get the most attention for obvious reasons, but that doesn’t negate all the album cuts that are equally as stellar. The three album tracks below should’ve been rock standards, but they were buried in albums with wildly successful singles.

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“Brighton Rock” — Queen

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Queen’s Sheer Heart Attack is home to “Killer Queen”. That successful single is undoubtedly the standout on this record, obscuring all the other songs on the track list, unfortunately including “Brighton Rock”. That song features blistering guitar work that is among Brian May’s most impressive efforts.

That guitar work alone makes this song a must-listen, but this song has more than that to offer. Freddie Mercury’s impressive, theatrical vocal performance rivals even “Bohemian Rhapsody”. “Oh Rock of Ages, do not crumble, love is breathing still / Oh Lady Moon, shine down a little people magic if you will,” he sings. If you’re a Queen fan who doesn’t know this song, you’ll be thrilled by this album cut that carries all the magic of their most well-known songs.

“Hand Of Fate” — The Rolling Stones

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Speaking of stellar guitar work, The Rolling Stones’ “Hand Of Fate” features some excellent instrumentation. The playing was provided by Muscle Shoals session guitarist Wayne Perkins, adding a unique flair to this song when compared to the rest of The Stones’ catalog.

Reminiscent of Keith Richards’ playing, Perkins’ talents strike the perfect chord between the titular Stones sound and melodic blues. “Hand Of Fate” is a stellar track that could rival any song produced by the band’s titular lineup.

“Release” — Pearl Jam

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Pearl Jam’s “Release” is a masterclass in building tension. The vocals are tender and desperate as Eddie Vedder sings about his tumultuous relationship with his biological father. “Oh, dear Dad, can you see me now? / I am myself, like you somehow / I’ll ride the wave where it takes me / I’ll hold the pain, release me,” the lyrics read.

The album this song is taken from, Ten, has many singles, none of which are “Release”. But this song could’ve held up against any of them. There is unbridled emotion in this track that makes it a powerful listen. It is a completely raw catharsis to listen to this song.

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