Blake Shelton Reveals Premiere Date for New Christmas Hallmark Movie: Watch the Trailer

With Thanksgiving officially over, the Christmas season is finally here. As families pull out the decorations and hope those vintage lights still work, The Hallmark Channel is gearing up for its annual release of Christmas movies. And for 2023, they are releasing 42 new movies centered around the Christmas spirit and the true meaning of the holiday. And not wanting to be left out or end up on the naughty list, apparently, singer Blake Shelton is getting into the festive mood as he produced the upcoming Hallmark film, Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas.

Although Shelton was a pillar on The Voice, after season 23, he decided to leave the show, stating he wanted to spend more time with family. While fans wondered what the future held for the singer, it appears that even at home, he is still working. Besides helping host Barmageddon on the USA Network, the singer also prepares for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. And now, it seems during his time off, he produced a Christmas movie.

Shelton Getting Into The Holiday Spirit

On Wednesday, Shelton shared the trailer for Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas on his social media accounts. Looking at the premise, the film follows a young musician, Carly, who decides to take a job in a small town to work with a church choir. As many Hallmark films go, Carly’s plans for some quick cash take an unexpected turn when she meets an Army veteran who is beaming with a natural talent for singing.

We’ve got a brand new movie coming y’alls way!!!! “Time For Her To Come Home For Christmas” premieres Thu Nov 30 at 8/7c on @hallmarkmovie!!!! #ComeHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/Tz5S53D3NE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 22, 2023

Besides having all the ingredients of a Christmas movie, the film boasts an impressive cast including one of the stars of Nashville, Chris Carmack. Grace Leer also landed a role in the film as many know her from season 18 of American Idol. Based on Shelton’s “Time for Me to Come Home”, the song debuted on his 2012 album, Cheers, It’s Christmas.

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas marks the latest film produced by Shelton. In 2018, he broke into the Christmas movie genre thanks to Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas.

