3 Alt-Rock Songs From 1994 That We Still Can’t Stop Singing

The mid-90s were a major moment of transition for popular music. After all, it was 1994 when grunge icon Kurt Cobain died, just a year after his band Nirvana released their final album, In Utero. With that, many said, the grunge genre died, too. And with that vacancy, there were a number of other rock bands ready to take up the torch, including those in the alt-rock genre.

That’s what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three great acts that dominated the mid-’90s—so much so that we can’t get them out of our heads today. Indeed, these are three alt-rock songs from those bands from 1994 that we still can’t stop singing.

“Buddy Holly” by Weezer from ‘Weezer’ (1994)

Released on Weezer’s self-titled debut LP, which is also known as The Blue Album, “Buddy Holly” was a breakout hit for the alt-rock band. Both because the song is a sticky ear-worm and because the music video played on a popular sit-com of the time, Happy Days. Weezer earned a lot of fans who had the same shared experience of being home sick from school and watching Fonzie be the coolest. It was great video fodder and one that endeared many to Weezer’s talents.

“Supersonic” by Oasis from ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994)

When Britpop group Oasis needed a hit single for their debut LP, Definitely Maybe, guitarist Noel Gallagher went into a room and simply wrote one. Sometimes that happens—sometimes the right track just pops out of you, and it becomes your calling card. Such was the case with Oasis and their 1994 delightfully droning tune, “Supersonic”. The single hypnotizes as it entertains, and we simply can’t get enough of it!

“Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley from ‘Grace’ (1994)

While “Hallelujah” was written by the iconic poet-rocker Leonard Cohen, his signature song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Jeff Buckley for his debut solo LP, Grace. Fans of Buckley know that his life and career were both short-lived by a swimming accident, but the man made his mark during his short time on Earth thanks to his 1994 LP, which included the supremely sublime rendition of Cohen’s religious epic, “Hallelujah”.

Photo by Steve Galli/Shutterstock