90s Country Star Reveals a Secret She’s Been Eager to Share—and I Couldn’t Be More Excited

Just weeks before her 14th birthday, LeAnn Rimes made her country music debut with 1996’s Blue. The title track, originally penned by Bill Mack in 1958, climbed the charts and earned Rimes the Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Now 43, Rimes is still going after releasing 17 albums and dabbling in pop and contemporary Christian. And after nearly 30 years in the business, she’s still got a few surprises up her sleeve.

LeAnn Rimes Just Announced a Christmas Album

In a video posted to TikTok Sept. 2, LeAnn Rimes revealed to her fans that Christmas is coming early this year.

“I have been keeping a secret, and, today, I can finally share it with you,” she said.

Rimes’ fourth holiday album, Greatest Hits Christmas, will hit the airwaves Nov. 7. Not only including classics like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells,” it also features duets with Gavin DeGraw and Luke Evans.

@leannrimes if you’re anything like me, you’re already counting down the days until christmas is finally here! and this year, i’m celebrating super early with the release of a new, christmas record collection… “leann rimes, greatest hits christmas” on nov 7… and YES it will be released on vinyl! head to the link in my bio/ stories to pre-order, pre-save and all of the wonderful things 🎅 ♬ Today Is Christmas (Holiday Theme for NBC’s TODAY) – LeAnn Rimes

“If you know me, you know the holidays mean so much to me, and so does this record,” Rimes said, adding, “I love it, I hope you love this album as much as I do.”

With the album already available for pre-order, fans took to social media to share their excitement. “If something has to do with LeAnn Rimes or Christmas, I’m in. Both together are the jackpot!” one Instagram user wrote.

Added another, “This is definitely going to be on repeat this holiday season.”

Catch Her on ‘Nashville 911’

In addition to coaching stints on the UK and Australian editions of The Voice, LeAnn Rimes has had several television roles. You can catch her latest right now. The “How Do I Live” singer portrays single mom Dixie Bennings in the ABC show 9-1-1: Nashville, which kicks off Oct. 9.

After years as “America’s sweetheart,” the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer tells USA Today that she is looking forward to entering her villain era.

“Especially when I was younger, I’ve had to hold up to this (wholesome) image,” she said. “It’s so nice and healing to dig into this other side… Something about Dixie kind of took me over. It’s a blast.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images