3 Alt-Rock Songs From 1996 That Show the Year’s Vast Range

When you think of rock music, does your mind go to some homogeneous, big, buzzy sound? Or is it evident that rock music is nuanced, colorful, and diverse in the way other art forms are? Well, if you need a little convincing of just how wide the range of rock—even popular rock—in the mid-90s, then look no further than these three tracks. Below, we wanted to explore three songs from 1996 that rocked. But they also display the diversity of the decade—the range of sounds that can come from one genre. Indeed, these are three alt-rock songs from 1996 that show the year’s vast range.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Bulls On Parade” by Rage Against The Machine from ‘Evil Empire’ (1996)

You knew what you were getting when you heard the name Rage Against The Machine. The group was filled with talent and fueled by righteous anger. There is a lot to appreciate about America, capitalism, and the two-party system. But there is also a lot to criticize, and Rage often took it upon themselves to point out our most fundamental systems’ flaws. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be remembered forever for their righteous—yes—rage.

“A Long December” by Counting Crows from ‘Recovering The Satellites’ (1996)

The Bay Area-born band Counting Crows hit the popular music landscape like an explosion in the sky. The group was inescapable in the mid-90s thanks to their catchy, albeit dour tunes. Perhaps the saddest amongst the bunch is the gloomy grey song, “A Long December”, which sounds like a speech given at a funeral. And yet, it is so memorable and vivid and chilling that it was a big hit smack-dab in the middle of the decade.

“What I Got” by Sublime from ‘Sublime’ (1996)

It may not seem like it just from the band’s general reputation, but Sublime released three classic albums in the 1990s, culminating with the band’s self-titled LP. Sadly, the group’s frontman, Bradley Nowell, passed away young from drug addiction. But on his group’s 1996 LP, there was much to celebrate, including the hit single, “What I Got”. Though Sublime could seem like an indie alt-rock band, they wrote supremely catchy music, this track included.

Photo by Sony Music Archive via Getty Images/Mark Baker