3 Alt-Rock Songs From 1995 That We’ll Love Until the Day We Die

Was 1995 the year of alt-rock? The middle of the most eclectic music decade of the 20th century is known for countless rock bands. While the grunge movement had largely just come to a close, there were a great number of groups that helped to fill the void. And here, we wanted to explore songs from three of them.

Videos by American Songwriter

These are three alt-rock songs from 1995 that we not only love but that we can’t get out of our heads. Truly, we take a moment as often as we can to sing them out loud. Well, to belt them, really. Indeed, below are three alt-rock songs from 1995 that we’ll love until the day we die!

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (1995)

You could put on Alanis Morissette’s groundbreaking 1995 LP Jagged Little Pill and choose from just about any song, and we’d accept it. The LP from the actor-turned-rocker is filled with tunes we know well from back in the day. It’s also filled with songs we know by heart and enjoy singing, from “Ironic” to “Hand In My Pocket” to the famed breakup song, “You Oughta Know”.

“Don’t Look Back In Anger” by Oasis from ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995)

While Morissette’s 1995 LP is a standout, so is Oasis’ 1995 alt-rock album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Rich with hits that have long sunk into our bones, one of the best songs to enjoy and sing out loud is the reflective “Don’t Look Back In Anger”. This tune was sung by guitarist and principal songwriter Noel Gallagher. And he showed just why Oasis was a two-fisted heavyweight along with brother Liam in their heyday.

“Santa Monica” by Everclear from ‘Sparkle And Fade’ (1995)

While Everclear may not exactly be of the same sort as Alanis and Oasis, the Portland, Oregon-born alt-rock band had a song that stuck like sunscream in your memory banks in 1995. And that was “Santa Monica”, the rhythmic song about escape. About getting to the beach. About getting away. It’s a song that lives in our blood. And when we need to really get away, it’s one we put on and let hit the sky with intense, immense volume.

Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images