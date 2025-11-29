3 Anthemic Songs From Classic Rock Icons That Make Me Cry Every Time

If you need a good cry, the following three devastating classic rock songs might just get you there. And even if you’re not the emotional type, these songs might make you feel things you weren’t expecting to feel. Grab the tissues, and let’s take a look at a few classic rock songs that are guaranteed to make you cry.

“My Body Is A Cage” by Peter Gabriel

Some would argue that this isn’t a classic rock song, since it was released in 2010 on the notably art-pop-leaning record, Scratch My Back. Plus, it’s a cover of an Arcade Fire song from the early aughts. Still, Peter Gabriel is a classic prog-rock legend. And his version of this song has me in shambles every time I hear it, so I’m including “My Body Is A Cage” on this list. Many have interpreted this song as a philosophical exploration of freedom. But I can’t help but hear some references to the experience of being an aging or disabled person. It’s absolutely gut-wrenching, each and every time I hear it.

“Tears In Heaven” by Eric Clapton

There was no avoiding this one. “Tears In Heaven” by Eric Clapton is, without a doubt, the saddest song of Clapton’s career. Released in 1992, this soft rock ballad was written after Clapton’s four-year-old son, Conor, passed away after falling from a 53rd-floor window. The death of his child devastated him, and from his grief came “Tears In Heaven”. In this song, Clapton asks himself if his son would even recognize him on the other side. Clapton repeatedly states in the song that he doesn’t believe he belongs in heaven with his son.

“Julia” by The Beatles

This solo John Lennon piece from The Beatles’ White Album always gets me. A bit of an underrated entry on our list of classic rock songs that will make you cry, “Julia” is, surprisingly, the B-side of the upbeat “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”. Lennon wrote this song about his mother, Julia, who had died in 1958 at the age of 44 from a car accident when Lennon was just a teenager. The fact that this is the only Beatles song to feature John Lennon entirely on his own makes it even more devastating.

Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images