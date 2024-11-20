Everything You Need to Know: 2024 CMA Music Awards Tonight Featuring Iconic George Strait Tribute

Considered one of the biggest nights in country music, the 58th annual CMA Awards are set to kick off tonight with stars like Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, and several others looking to take home the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award. But before the winners walk the stage, the night has promoted a mesmerizing list of performers. And with the awards being such a high point in country music, it appears that hosting duties will go to big names in both the NFL and music. Set to kick off in just a few hours, here are all the details about the CMA Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Who Is Hosting

For starters, no award show would be complete without a host. And given the popularity surrounding the CMA Awards, it seems the producers decided to welcome Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson as the hosts. That’s right, three hosts. For Bryan, hosting the awards is nothing new as he hosted them a total of four times. And while a top name in the NFL, Manning already hosted twice before. Having a great deal of experience when it comes to hosting, the night is sure to produce more than a few memorable moments.

Speaking about memorable, it wouldn’t be the CMA Awards without some performances. Looking at the list, the night will feature performances by Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, and many more. But when it comes to the opening act, it seems that Malone and Stapleton will find common ground when they take the stage to perform “California Sober.”

[RELATED: Watch Lainey Wilson Crash Zach Top’s Performance in a Baby Costume (Yes, Really)]

CMA Awards Honoring George Strait

Another key moment promoted at the CMA Awards revolved around country music icon George Strait. Producing a dazzling career on the stage, the singer will receive the 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. And given his impact on country music, several hit country stars looked to take the stage for a special performance.

Held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, don’t miss the 58th Annual CMA Awards, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For those who might miss the awards, don’t worry – the celebration can be streamed on the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT)