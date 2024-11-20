Remember When: Alan Jackson Defended George Jones Without a Word, Leaving Jones and His Wife in Tears

In June 1999, George Jones released his 56th studio album, The Cold Hard Truth. The album’s most popular track, “Choices,” took on a different meaning in light of “No Show Jones’” near-fatal drunk-driving incident three months earlier: Now I’m living and dying / With the choices I’ve made. “Choices” also became the center of controversy when the Country Music Association mandated that Jones perform an abridged version of the song during the 1999 awards show. An offended Jones turned down the invitation altogether. But thanks to Alan Jackson, the world heard “Choices” anyway.

Alan Jackson Stood in Solidarity With George Jones

Since 1990, Alan Jackson has sold more than 50 million albums and produced 35 No. 1 hits. In 1999, he gave us his version of Nat Stuckey’s 1966 song “Pop a Top.” (Yes, it’s responsible for the drinking game of the same name.)

During the 1999 Country Music Association Awards, Jackson took the stage to perform “Pop a Top.” After delivering a truncated version of the song, the two-time Grammy Award winner abruptly switched to the chorus of “Choices.”

It was an instantly iconic moment of pure rebellion, as “outlaw” an act as any country singer had ever pulled off. Receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, Jackson gave one final defiant strum of his guitar and hastily strode offstage. He wouldn’t return for the rest of the evening.

“standing ovation, immediately walks off stage,” one YouTube user commented. “one of the most gangster moments ever.”

George Jones Was “Moved to Tears”

Despite earning a Single of the Year nod for “Choices,” George Jones wasn’t there in person to witness Alan Jackson’s protest. The “He Stopped Loving Her Today” legend was so offended by the CMA’s request that he watched the ceremony from his living room that year.

“When he began singing ‘Choices,’ it moved my wife Nancy and me both to tears,” Jones said later. “He made a huge statement on my behalf, and on behalf of traditional country music, and didn’t worry about what the consequences might be.”

I guess you could say Alan Jackson was prepared to live and die by the choices he made that night.

