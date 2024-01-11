3 Astounding Pink Floyd Concerts Every Fan Should See

If any band is able to take you away, to transport you into a new place in your mind, it’s the British-born classic rock group Pink Floyd. And while the band and some of its members have been in the news of late for maybe not the best reasons, that’s no reason to throw the proverbial musical baby out with the proverbial sonic bathwater.

Videos by American Songwriter

Indeed, it may even be more of a reason to celebrate and enjoy the group’s body of work from the mid-20th century. To wit, here below, we wanted to present three live shows from Pink Floyd that will open up new recesses of your mind and help you enjoy challenging, blissful, though-provoking songs. So, without further ado, dear reader, let’s do just that.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Pink Floyd]

1. Pompeii (1972)

In some ways, it’s hard to believe this footage even exists. It’s the band at the peak of its powers, playing songs like “Echoes Part I” and “One Of These Days I’m Going To Cut You Into Little Pieces” but doing so not on a traditional stage but live from performing at the ruins of the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy. With no audience other than the film crew, Pink Floyd transcends what the modern concert can be by playing long, elongated songs into the ether. Check it out here below.

2. New York (1988)

A more traditional live show from the band, but still quite powerful. This concert is epic and big, loud and soul-shaking. Here, the band performs songs like “The Great Gig in the Sky,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Us and Them,” “Money” and “Comfortably Numb.” It’s like a greatest hits record performed live for the world to see. Check it out here below.

3. Venice (1989)

Another from the late 1980s era, this concert from one of the most beautiful cities on Earth features Pink Floyd performing iconic tracks like “Time,” “Money” and “Another Brick in the Wall.” This is one to let wash over you, to bask in and remember just what made the band so special. Incredible musicianship, keen songwriting, social commentary and the confidence to make the art that moved them (and us). Check it out here below.

Photo by Jeff Brass/Getty Images