Roger Waters Unleashes Passionate, Curse-Filled Response to Fan Question Asking What He’d Say to His Past Self

Regardless of what you might think about ex-Pink Floyd mastermind Roger Waters, you can’t say he isn’t passionate about his beliefs. In a new video Q&A segment posted on his social media pages, the 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was asked what he would say if he could talk to his younger self, prompting a fiery response.

At the beginning of the clip, Waters reads the question, sent by a fan named Cesar Garcia, which is phrased, “What would you say to the Roger Waters of the past?”

“Which one?” Waters quipped, adding, “We are many-faceted human beings,” before delivering an ardent, expletive-filled response.

“I would just encourage me to do exactly what I’m doing, which is standing my f—ing ground, responding to ‘the man,’” he declared. “F— you! I am here to resist you, all you a–holes out there who don’t believe in love and cooperation, who believe in perpetual war and couldn’t give a s— about any of their brothers and sisters all over the world.”

He added, “We are gonna stand up to you, and I encourage all my brothers and sisters all over the world to resist this global economic plan that’s destroying the world.”

Waters, of course, is known for his fervent support of the Palestinian people, and regularly condemns Israel’s policies toward them. His outspoken activism on this issue and other causes has deeply divided many fans.

Fans Respond to Video

Waters’ latest video inspired many fans to post comments on his Instagram page.

One supportive fan wrote, “Yes, we resist together with Peace✌️ & Love❤️‍🔥 in Us and Them … ! Thank you.”

Another fan commented, “YAS!!!! That pumped me up thanks Roger!!! You’re right 🙌❤️ much love to you and yours!!”

Among the negative comments was from a fan who wrote, “So much hate in a man who supports terrorists…. genuinely frightening. And sad.”

Latest Solo Album and Tour

Waters’ latest solo album is a rerecorded version of Pink Floyd’s classic 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon, which was released this past October. Titled The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, the project also features members of Waters’ solo touring band.

Waters’ most recent solo trek, a 2023 leg of his This Is Not a Drill Tour, wrapped up with a December 9 concert in Quito, Ecuador.