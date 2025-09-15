3 Bands Who Made It Big in 1972 (And Then Disappeared Without a Trace)

It’s extremely common for bands and musicians to make it big on the charts in just one year, and then more or less disappear from those charts completely. The music industry is a fickle beast, after all. When it comes to these three bands that made it big in 1972, it’s almost as if they disappeared without a trace after scoring a big hit that year. However, the truth behind their whereabouts isn’t as simple as “disappearing.” Let’s take a look at what happened to these hitmakers, shall we?

Climax

“Precious And Few” by Climax technically hit the airwaves in late 1971, but it wasn’t until early 1972 that the song blew up. And that soft rock tune was a big hit, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Cashbox Top 100 chart. The band released just one album, Climax Featuring Sonny Geraci. And the band’s follow-up single, “Life And Breath”, was their only subsequent single to make it to the Hot 100. However, that tune didn’t make it to the Top 40. Climax basically disappeared from the charts soon after.

Climax stayed together for several years. Sadly, because of the difficulties they faced in making it to the charts after “Precious And Few”, the group called it quits in 1976. Some would blame it on a lack of marketing and poor management. I’d certainly agree with that. This band was too good to fail.

Apollo 100

Remember this British instrumental group? Apollo 100 scored a big hit in the US with “Joy”, a tune inspired by Johann Sebastian Bach that peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart. That song was also technically released in 1971, but didn’t become a chart-topping hit until 1972.

Sadly, that very year, Apollo 100 released a follow-up single that didn’t chart whatsoever. Their follow-up album from 1973, Master Pieces, didn’t chart in the US, either. The group came to an end in 1973. It’s hard to tell what happened here, but there’s a good chance that Apollo 100 got lucky and managed to resonate with American audiences for just one hit. The band’s founder, Tom Parker, went on to form New London Chorale a few years later.

Sailcat

Sailcat scored just one major hit in 1972, a rock tune titled “Motorcycle Mama”. It’s a little surprising that this band didn’t do too well chart-wise, considering that they were one of the earliest examples of Southern rock bands. Sadly, Sailcat only made it to the Hot 100 once with the No. 12 hit “Motorcycle Mama”, and they never released more than one album.

Sailcat makes it to our list of bands that disappeared after 1972 because they broke up soon after their debut album hit the shelves. The remaining musicians went on to pursue different ventures and projects.

Fun fact: I only know of this song’s existence because Björk’s band, The Sugarcubes, covered it in 1990.

