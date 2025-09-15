Lady Gaga’s Personal Letter to David Bowie Is On Display in London

Lady Gaga is not shy about her admiration for David Bowie. In fact, a letter that the pop star wrote to the late musical icon is currently on display at the recently opened David Bowie Centre at London’s V&A East Storehouse.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the letter, Gaga told Bowie that “it was truly an honor to receive an advanced copy of your album.”

“I cried, in fact, listening to each song,” she admitted. “How does he know I exist?”

Gaga also wrote about Bowie’s impact on her work.

“I feel as though my entire career has been an artistic plea for you to notice me,” she wrote. “I’m finishing my album ARTPOP and am in New York. I would be grateful and honored to meet you.”

She signed the letter, “Love + Art, Gaga.”

A letter Lady Gaga wrote to David Bowie is now on display at the V&A Museum in London:



"Dear David Bowie,

It was truly an honor to receive an advanced copy of your album. I cried, in fact, listening to each song. How does he know I exist?

I feel as though my entire career has… pic.twitter.com/hyiwPo2JrS — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ NOW🪞 (@ladygaganownet) September 14, 2025

Gaga did not clarify which Bowie album she was referring to in the letter. However, Artpop, the album she said she was working on, came out in 2013.

It could be inferred, therefore, that the Bowie album in question was his 2013 LP, The Next Day. The album was Bowie’s first in 10 years. It was followed by Blackstar in 2016 and Toy, which was released in 2021, five years after his death.

Lady Gaga’s Love for David Bowie

Gaga is a noted Bowie fan. She even performed a tribute to him at the Grammys in 2016. Following that performance, Gaga told NPR about her love for the late singer.

“My friends and I in New York, we’ve lived a lifestyle of total immersion in music, fashion, art and technology since we were kids—and this is because of him,” Gaga told the outlet. “I just would never be here, or have the philosophy that I have, if I didn’t have someone to look up to that you know blew my mind so intensely.”

“You meet or see a musician that has something that is of another planet, of another time, and it changes you forever. I believe everyone has that, don’t you? That one thing you saw as a kid that made you go, ‘Oh, okay. Now I know who I am,’” she added. “… I feel like my whole career is a tribute to David Bowie.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella