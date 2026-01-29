3 Beatles Covers That Beautifully Reimagine What We Know and Love About the Originals

Covers are a dicey game for musicians. On one side of the coin, musicians can reimagine some lauded songs and become lauded individuals themselves. The other side isn’t so pretty, because if the musicians in question “screw it up,” then comes the scrutiny. Covering classic songs is like walking on a razor’s edge, especially when one is attempting to cover The Beatles. With that in mind, here are three Beatles covers that healthily reimagine what we know and love about the originals. (No, we aren’t mentioning Joe Cocker and Jimi Hendrix).

“Here Comes The Sun” by Nina Simone

Released in 1971, Nina Simone’s cover of “Here Comes The Sun” sticks to the musical foundation of The Beatles’ original. However, given that it is Simone at the mic, the song takes on a new style and sound, yet doesn’t impact the tone or the message.

Simone perfectly iterates the warmth and joy of the original, but thanks to her unique flair, adds an enhanced brightness. Simone’s version certainly holds some jazz influence, some R&B, and even a bit of ragtime. It is a bit unexpected in all of its parts, but it doesn’t fail the original, not in the slightest.

“We Can Work It Out” by Stevie Wonder

If you are a Beatles purist, then this song might not be for you. However, if you are one to see their words and melodies encased in different formats, then you just might have found your new favorite cover. Released in 1971, Stevie Wonder turns The Beatles’ pop-rock single “We Can Work It Out” into a Motown jam.

The Beatles’ original version holds a tint of melancholy and anguish, Wonder’s does not, as he strips the song of all of its darker elements and infuses streams of positivity. By doing so, Wonder rewrites the subtext of the song in a sense, but we aren’t complaining, and neither will you.

“Hey Jude” by Wilson Pickett

One of the many reasons people love Joe Cocker’s bluesy cover of “With A Little Help From My Friends” is that it blurs The Beatles’ pristine sound. Another cover that does that, and just maybe better than Cocker’s, is Wilson Pickett’s 1968 rendition of “Hey Jude”.

To a certain set of ears, you might think this version is actually better than the original. However, one might also think they are incomparable, as Pickett turns “Hey Jude” on its head. If you aren’t sold on the song quite yet, then well, guess what, Duane Allman plays guitar on the track. So, go ahead and press play on this one; you won’t be let down.

