3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1974 That Are Worth Remembering

Today, there is just so much music. You can open up any streaming service and start scrolling through the plethora of tunes, and you wouldn’t come to an end. That’s a mind-boggling state of affairs. There are more songs on the planet than there is time to listen to them.

Here, though, we wanted to help you cut through the noise. We wanted to highlight three songs from the mid-70s that are worth remembering and revisiting. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1974 that you need to dive into again.

“Autobahn” by Kraftwerk from ‘Autobahn’ (1974)

The German-born rock group Kraftwerk has been influencing popular musicians for about as long as the band has been around. The electronic music the members make has been sampled by the likes of Jay-Z and has been enjoyed by millions of fans all over the world. Indeed, Kraftwerk is still touring these days, despite one of its founding members passing several years ago. “Autobahn” is likely the band’s best known track, it’s a long offering that is named after the famed German highway with no speed limit.

“Waterloo” by ABBA from ‘Waterloo’ (1974)

The Swedish pop group ABBA wrote hit after hit. It’s actually quite remarkable what they were able to do throughout the decades. They just knew how to compose songs that stuck in your memory banks. And their 1974 offering, “Waterloo”, is no different. The tune boasts over 100 million views on YouTube, alone, despite the fact that it was released more than 50 years ago. With blistering harmonies and rock music that nestles in your bones, “Waterloo” is a fun, lasting song.

When was the last time you revisited the work of Gordon Lightfoot? Well, we suggest you get into it starting today. The singer’s voice is thick and oak-like. He strums a guitar like he’s cutting down branches. And he sings like dusk is falling over the far off hill. Check out his 1974 tune, “Sundown”, and feel the gratitude wash over you as you remember Lightfoot’s talent yet again.

