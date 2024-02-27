Billy Joel and Sting Perform “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic” and “Big Man On Mulberry Street” Together Live

Billy Joel and Sting are on their One Night Only co-headlining tour, kicking it off in Tampa, Florida on Saturday (February 25). They came out during each other’s sets to help perform one of their classic songs. For Sting, Joel came out and sang “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic,” while Sting came out to sing Joel’s “Big Man On Mulberry Street.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Billy Joel initially introduced Sting’s set, telling the crowd, “I saw this guy when he came with his band to the States, and I was blown away. This was the late-Seventies. I thought he was great then, and I think he’s great now. He’s one of my favorite musicians of all-time.”

The two legends are traveling around the U.S. on their five-show tour, hitting stops in San Diego, St. Louis, San Antonio, and Las Vegas in addition to Tampa. Joel also has two shows with Stevie Nicks planned in Arlington, Texas, and Chicago, and in September he’ll perform his first co-headlining show with Rod Stewart.

In the midst of all this for Billy Joel, he’s also closing out his legendary Madison Square Garden residency after 150 lifetime shows. The final show is currently on July 25, unless Joel decides to add more dates. Additionally, his 100th show at the Garden was recorded and will air on CBS on April 14.

[RELATED: Billy Joel Announces Final Madison Square Garden Shows for 2024]

Billy Joel Shares Who He Once Wanted in a Supergroup

In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Billy Joel delighted listeners with his ideal supergroup that never was. According to Joel, he once wanted to form a band with Don Henley, Sting, and “maybe John Mayer on guitar.”

“Everybody’s busy,” he said, explaining why they never got together. “You always say to the other guys, ‘Yeah, I’ll see you on the road. We’ll get together’ — and you never do it.”

When Stern suggested Joel ask Paul McCartney to join the supergroup, Joel replied, “He was in the super-est group of all-time,” with a laugh. “I don’t have the nerve to do that. I can’t.” Stern then suggested he ask McCartney of Joel’s behalf, to which Billy Joel replied, “You can say whatever you like. Go ahead.”

Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images