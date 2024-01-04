Billy Joel Announces Four New 2024 Concerts, Including Shows with Stevie Nicks and Sting

2024 is only a few days old, but Billy Joel is already expanding his tour plans for the year. The Piano Man has just announced four new U.S. concerts, including two headlining dates and shows with a couple of fellow stars with whom he’s already scheduled joint performances.

The headlining shows will take place on May 24 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, and July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. The Seattle concert will mark Joel’s first show in the Emerald City since May 2016, while Joel last performed in the Mile-High City in August 2019.

Shows with Stevie Nicks and Sting

The 74-year-old singer/songwriter also has confirmed new co-headlining dates with Stevie Nicks and Sting, respectively. Joel will be teaming up with the Fleetwood Mac chanteuse on June 21 at Soldier Field in Chicago, and with the ex-Police frontman on September 27 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Joel also has a previously announced concert with Nicks scheduled for March 9 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He also has two other already-confirmed dates with Sting, on February 24 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and April 13 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Tickets for the four new shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale ticket offers also will be available.

Joel’s Other 2024 Concerts

Joel’s next scheduled concert will take place on January 11, at Madison Square Garden in New York. It’s the latest show of his long-running monthly residency at the famous venue. As previously reported, Joel will be ending his MSG residency this July. His other remaining concerts there are scheduled for February 9, March 28, April 26, May 9, June 8, and July 25.

Joel’s 2024 tour itinerary also includes a pair of international shows, scheduled for January 24 show in Tokyo, and August 9 in Cardiff, Wales, in the U.K.

You can check out his full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets to Joel’s concerts will be sold via a variety of outlets, including StubHub. With all of his Madison Square Garden residency dates officially sold out, StubHub may be the best option to find tickets for those shows.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

