Shaggy’s Surprise Joint Performance with Sting and Billy Joel Shocks and Delights Fans

Fans in Tampa, Florida, got a glimpse into what might have been when Billy Joel and Sting shared the same stage for one night only.

Videos by American Songwriter

Saturday night’s (Feb. 24) concert at Raymond James Stadium marked the first time the pair of legends had ever co-headlined a concert, although the two have performed together in the past. And even at relatively advanced ages — Sting is 72, Joel 74 — the multi-GRAMMY winners proved they haven’t lost a step.

“Sting and Billy Joel are combined 146 years old but they rocked Tampa tonight,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sting and Billy Joel are combined 146 years old but they rocked Tampa tonight. Awesome show pic.twitter.com/OiriuRn4zR — Jeremy (@ThePhantomFriar) February 25, 2024

Billy Joel Discusses Hypothetical Supergroup with Sting, Others

Earlier this month, Billy Joel revealed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show that he dreamed of putting together a rock n’ roll supergroup. He wanted to recruit Sting, Don Henley of The Eagles, and “maybe John Mayer on guitar.”

“Whoa,” Stern exclaimed. “Then let’s do it.” To which the “Piano Man replied, “Well, everybody’s busy.”

Half of that dream came true for Joel Saturday night in Florida, when he joined Sting onstage to perform The Police’s signature 1981 hit “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.”

Sting went on to perform a highlight reel of his career with The Police, from “Message in a Bottle” to a rousing rendition of “Roxanne.”

Shaggy’s Appearance Shocks Fans at Sting and Billy Joel Concert

Sting certainly didn’t neglect his solo hits during his 70-minute set. And when it was time for his 1988 reggae-tinged single “Englishman in New York,” fans’ jaws hit the floor as Jamaican artist Shaggy joined him onstage.

This was hardly the first collaboration between Sting and Shaggy. The unlikely friends released their joint album 44/876 in 2018.

Tampa Becomes First City to Hear Billy Joel’s Latest In Person

Earlier this month, Billy Joel returned to Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart for the first time since March 1998 with his new ballad, “Turn The Lights Back On.”

[RELATED: Billy Joel Fans Can’t Get Enough of “Poignant” New Single “Turn the Lights Back On”—17 Years in the Making]

On Saturday, the Tampa fans became the first concert crowd to hear the song live. The “Uptown Girl” singer had only performed it live once before, at the 66th annual GRAMMY awards.

“I hope we don’t screw it up. What’s the tempo?” the “Piano Man” joked.

Then, according to multiple outlets, he nailed every chord.

Featured image by Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP