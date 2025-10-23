On This Day in 2020, Country Music Said Goodbye to the Unsung Outlaw Hero Who Was Covered by Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Lefty Frizzell

On this day (October 23) in 2020, Outlaw country legend Jerry Jeff Walker died of throat cancer at the age of 78. Before his death, he created a legacy as a recording artist and songwriter. He is best remembered for “Mr. Bojangles,” which was a hit for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1970 and has been covered countless times since.

Walker took a long road to the Outlaw or progressive country world. Born and raised in New York, he joined the military after finishing high school. However, he soon decided that it wasn’t for him. He went AWOL and eventually began traveling around the country busking. In the 1960s, he returned to his home state to take part in the folk revival centered in Greenwich Village. In the late 1960s, he moved from folk music to country with his third album, Mr. Bojangles.

The 1970s saw Walker moving to Austin, Texas, and finding a place among underappreciated songwriters and Outlaw Country luminaries, including Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, and Waylon Jennings. While he never found mainstream success, Walker’s 1973 live album, Viva Terlingua, is considered a must-hear LP for fans of progressive country music.

Jerry Jeff Walker: Songwriter

Mainstream success may have evaded Jerry Jeff Walker, but that wasn’t the case for many who recorded his songs. For instance, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band made “Mr. Bojangles” a top 10 hit on the Hot 100. Later, a diverse list of artists put their stamp on the song, including Sammy Davis Jr., Johnny Paycheck, Bob Dylan, and Dolly Parton.

Walker also co-wrote “Railroad Lady” with his longtime friend Jimmy Buffett. Both artists recorded versions of the song. Additionally, Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson are among the many to put their stamp on the song.

The Outlaw Country movement of the 1970s produced a handful of stars. However, the list of the movement’s unsung heroes is much longer. Jerry Jeff Walker undoubtedly falls near the top of that list.

Featured Image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images