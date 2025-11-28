3 Bizarre Covers of Rolling Stones Songs That Actually Work Brilliantly

The Rolling Stones are one of those bands that are just so much fun to cover. And they’ve certainly been covered quite a bit by their contemporaries. Some covers hit, some don’t, and some covers of The Rolling Stones are considered “bizarre” among the rest. Those oddball covers, though, are some of my favorites. You might just agree with me. Let’s take a look!

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by Devo

Devo’s always been an oddball band (in the best possible way), so it’s not surprising that people thought this cover was “weird.” However, I can’t think of a better Rolling Stones song for Devo to cover than “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”. It’s perfect for them. And their rendition absolutely slaps. Their cover of The Stones’ beloved 1965 rock single has a new wave edge to it, complete with great instrumentation that doesn’t betray both bands’ signature sounds. This is peak late-70s new wave goodness from start to finish.

“Beast Of Burden” by Bette Midler

No one expected (or asked) famous multi-threat crooner and actress Bette Midler to cover the blues rock song “Beast Of Burden” from 1978. She did it anyway, and honestly, I love it. And the music video is pretty hilarious. Clearly, The Stones didn’t take issue with this cover, as Mick Jagger appears in the music video itself. This cover was also clearly supposed to be a bit of a joke, but Midler’s vocals are honestly amazing. She really pulled off this Rolling Stones cover gloriously.

“Miss You” by Etta James

“Miss You” by The Rolling Stones dropped back in 1978, and it’s quite notable for having a disco edge to it. And, oddly enough, beloved gospel and blues singer Etta James actually covered it in 2000 for her album Matriarch Of The Blues. Though, with a bit of context, it’s not totally bizarre that James dished out covers of The Rolling Stones. She actually opened for them back in 1978. There’s a connection there, and I think her cover of “Miss You” is beautifully done. It’s a complete reconstruction of the original song, but it doesn’t lose its sparkle. In fact, the addition of James’ smooth, sensual voice makes it even better.

Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns