3 Bob Seger Classic Rock Deep Cuts for Any Fan To Love

The unmistakable Detroit-born classic rocker Bob Seger is known for many things. From his musical songs to his many hits, Seger is a staple, a mainstay in the genre that he helped define. Indeed, tracks like “Night Moves” and “Like A Rock” will live forever in the hearts of Bob Seger fans around the globe. Some of his songs are just plain timeless.

Videos by American Songwriter

But here below, we wanted to explore three songs from the rock legend that are less well-known and surprisingly less famous. These are three deep cuts from the classic rocker Bob Seger that any fan can enjoy.

“Come To Poppa” from ‘Night Moves’ (1976)

A song that opens with a bang and a strut. Bob Seger had muscle, attitude, and snarl. And on this track, he displays it all. It’s both intimidating and inspirational. Like the cool guy in the neighborhood, you just want to be around this track and learn from it. You want to emulate it. That’s the power of Seger’s unique rock stylings.

“I’ve Been Working” from ‘Back In ’72’ (1973)

This cover of the 1970 song “I’ve Been Workin” by Van Morrison just rocks. On it, Seger’s voice is stretched to capacity, and it breaks up like an amplifier with distortion. He is a roaring tiger, and the music behind him is the jungle, his home, the lush and rugged ecosystem he’s come to own. Even when covering another artist’s song, Seger can put you in a trance with his rock stylings, then his voice pounces like a cat. Excellent work from an excellent rock star.

“Tales Of Lucy Blue” from ‘Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man’ (1969)

From Seger’s debut album in 1969, the track “Tales Of Lucy Blue” is like a trippy dream. Teeth gnash, lights explode, Seger’s voice growls. You wonder how you got here. Your instinct says to escape, but your heart wants to stay. Imagine hearing this album for the first time in 1969, knowing you had a new rock icon on your hands. That’s what Seger displayed on this rollicking, screeching track, “Tales Of Lucy Blue”.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images