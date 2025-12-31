Every Performer on ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

There are more than a few ways to celebrate the new year. For country music fans, the genre offered Nashville’s Big Bash. For those who like tradition, there is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. But alongside the two events is also CNN. returning for its ninth consecutive year, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen promises a celebration that goes far beyond Times Square. And offering more than just music, the special event will include a few surprises and guests. Here is your full lineup.

Looking at the schedule, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on… CNN. But for the first time, users who are subscribed to CNN’s streaming platform will gain access to the broadcast. The platform can also be downloaded to your smart device.

‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen’ Welcomes More Than Singers

As for the special guests, performers, and comedians expected to entertain viewers at home, the full list includes:

Stephen Colbert Florence + The Machine RAYE Oz Perlman Amy Sedaris Brandi Carlile Aloe Blacc Patti LaBelle Michelle Williams Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell B.J. Novak Leanne Morgan Sarah Sherman

CNN Goes Far Beyond Times Square

While hosting the celebration from Times Square, CNN will take the broadcast far beyond the streets of New York City. At Madison Square Garden, Bryan Adams will offer a special performance. Enjoying the warmer temperatures, Sharkira will take the stage at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. And Brandy and Monica will highlight The Boy Is Mine tour.

After the ball drops in Times Square, CNN will switch the broadcast to include live coverage around the country. Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will ring in the new year from Austin, Texas. Vince Gill and The Head and The Heart are expected to perform. Stephanie Elam will report from the Bahamas as Radi Kaye heads to New Orleans.

With a lineup going far beyond music, don’t miss CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, airing live at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

