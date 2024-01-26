3 Brandi Carlile Concerts Every Fan Should See

The Pacific Northwest-born singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile has climbed the ladder of success. From her early years of grinding show after show to writing and recording significant songs and albums—including the Grammy-winning LP By the Way, I Forgive You—Carlile, 42, has come a long way.

But while the talent is excellent live, too, that doesn’t mean fans always have the chance to get out of their homes and see Carlile. So, we wanted to bring some of her best shows here to you. Indeed, here below are three live Carlile concerts every fan of the artist should see.

Tennessee (2018)

Go deep into The Caverns with Carlile as she performs her best bluegrass set for the Bluegrass Underground series. Flanked by longtime friends and twin siblings Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Carlile tells stories about parenthood, touring, and more. Here, she plays acoustic-driven songs like “The Mother” and “Whatever You Do.” With her brittle-yet-powerful voice, Carlile shines. Check it out here below.

Boston (2017)

This crystal-clear live set comes from the Boston Calling Music Festival in 2017, where she wowed the thousands on hand with her wood-grain voice. During the set, which includes calls to action for and recognition of various social and political changes the singer believes are important, Carlile performs songs like “The Story” and “Wherever Is Your Heart.” Check it out here below.

New York City (2022)

What better than one of your favorite artists performing at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden. Here, Carlile puts on her glittery top, runs a comb through her rockstar hair and performs for the giant crowd in the heart of the Big Apple. She performs covers like David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and Radiohead’s “Creep,” as well as originals like “The Joke” and “Party of One.” Check it out here below.

