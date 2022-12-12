Brandi Carlile Plays ‘SNL’ with Style

In the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Brandi Carlile took the musical stage with friends Tim and Phil Hanseroth and performed two songs.

During the episode, which was hosted by comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short, Carlile played her 2007 breakout track, “The Story,” as well as her most recent single, “You and Me On the Rock,” from 2021’s In These Silent Days.

On the show, which aired on Saturday (Dec. 10), Carlile performed “You and Me On The Rock” with the musical group Lucius. See both song performances in the videos below.

Following her Saturday performance, Carlile thanked many of the cast members and guest stars from the show, including Martin, Short, and Selena Gomez. She also talked about playing “The Story,” a song that’s more than 15 years old.

“I’m JUST waking up…Saturday Night Live aftershow parties ain’t fooling around folks!” Carlile wrote on Twitter. “And I’m here to tell you that the LEGENDS #stevemartin and #martinshort stayed out as late as everyone else after masterfully hosting the greatest show on TV Saturday Night Live.

“For some reason it just felt right to play The Story… ending this year honoring our younger selves. Maybe it’s in deep gratitude…. or maybe it’s because I finally do have some lines on my face. Either way thanks for giving us that gift SNL I will never forget it.”

I’m JUST waking up…Saturday Night Live aftershow parties ain’t fooling around folks! And I’m here to tell you that the LEGENDS #stevemartin and #martinshort stayed out as late as everyone else after masterfully hosting the greatest show on TV Saturday Night Live💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/AnI0mcOyEc — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) December 11, 2022

Martin Short

Steve Martin

Selena Gomez



Tim Hanseroth

Phil Hanseroth

Josh Neumann

Sistastrings

Kyleen King

Matt Chamberlain

Lucius

Jen Gunderman

Robert Stevenson

📷:Mary Ellen Matthews

Style Director: Maryam Malakpour

Glam: Pamela Neal, Hinako

Custom Suit: Rich Fresh — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) December 11, 2022

Previously, Carlile took the Saturday Night Live stage in October 2021. On that episode, which was hosted by former SNL cast member and Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis, Carlile played two other singles, “Broken Horses” and “Right on Time.”

Carlile’s In These Silent Days is up for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. She received seven Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance, and Best Americana Album. Carlile recently released a deluxe version of In These Silent Days in September, called, In The Canyon Haze.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images