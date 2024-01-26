Justin Timberlake Drops Huge News Ahead of New Album & Highly Anticipated ‘SNL’ Return

The last few days have been somewhat of a whirlwind surrounding Justin Timberlake and what he has in store for 2024. Besides releasing the music video for his single “Selfish,” the singer also announced his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was will release on March 15. With fans sharing their excitement online and praising his new song, Timberlake shared more surprising news when he joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Just a month into the new year Timberlake is wasting no time when it comes to his plans over the next 12 months. The singer is preparing to once again appear on Saturday Night Live as this week’s musical guest. But before he is welcomed back to SNL, the star discussed his future with Fallon. Throughout their conversation, Fallon rigorously tried to get the singer to share some details about his new album and much, much more. Timberlake seemed reluctant at first, saying, “I don’t have anything to announce.”

With fans waiting six years for Timberlake to release new music, the anticipation grew as Fallon insisted, “I’m just saying there could be something that the audience might want to hear if you said the right thing. People are watching from home, they can go to justintimberlake.com and get something if they wanted something.”

After gaining some encouragement from the crowd, Timberlake said the words fans wanted to hear. “I’m going on tour.”

Timberlake Going On Tour In April

Having not toured since 2019, Timberlake revealed to Fallon the upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which drew cheers from the audience. The Hollywood Reporter disclosed the tour will kick off on April 29, with tickets going on sale February 2.

Sharing their excitement online, fans gushed over the idea of seeing Timberlake on stage once again. “So excited for more jt! I went to his man of the woods tour in 2018 and had a blast. His voice is ageless sexy.” Another person seemed excited but longed for a *NYSNC reunion. “I like Justin, but not gonna lie was hoping for an NSYNC reunion tour. Maybe someday.”

