Brandi Carlile Launches New SiriusXM Station

Brandi Carlile is everywhere.

If she’s not releasing a highly-anticipated new LP (In These Silent Days), she’s penning a best-selling memoir (Broken Horses) or playing a historic show at the Newport Folk Festival with legendary singer Joni Mitchell.

But now, Carlile has yet another announcement. She’s launching a new SiriusXM station.

The show launched on Wednesday (August 10) and is all about the impact LGBTQ artists had on the world, musically and otherwise. It will continue to air at 2 p.m. ET on the first Wednesday of every month.

Carlile made the announcement to her nearly one-million Twitter followers on Wednesday, writing, “It brings me such joy to announce my very own radio show “Somewhere Over The Radio” show launches today on @SIRIUSXM ! This show is about the impact that LGBTQIA+ artists have made on the world, the spiritual realm, and certainly our family through the transcendence of music.

“Queer artists and pioneers have given my wife and I everything that we have including each other. Let’s shine a little light on queer excellence today.

“You can listen to the show at 2 pm ET on the first Wednesday of each month on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum. It will also be available to listen on demand. https://siriusxm.us/brandicarlile“

In other recent Brandi Carlile news, the singer recently took the stage with legendary artist, songwriter, and performer Ani DiFranco in Chicago.

Carlile posted about that, as well, on Twitter, writing, “Greatest night I’ve ever spent in Chicago!! There was unbelievable energy and goodness coming from the audience. I’m INCREDIBLY grateful to have finally gotten to play a show with the absolute pillar that is @anidifranco. Me and the tiny @Cubs fan Carlile will never forget it!”

Carlile also posted new photos from a recent show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, adding, “Hey Milwaukee!! Sorry it took us so long to get this post together!! We had SO many incredible photographers at the show. I’ve been looking at rad photos for two days! I’m blown away by the party that YOU threw, and still somehow expect nothing less from this great city!”

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)