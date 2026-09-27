5 of the Best One-Liners From 1980s Rock Music

Musical elements like vocal melodies, guitar riffs, and specific drum patterns undoubtedly do much of the heavy lifting when it comes to making a song memorable. But the right lyrics are just as important, and in the case of these incredible one-liners from 1980s rock, they’re also a significant reason why we still love these songs today.

“Dirty Laundry” by Don Henley

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Don Henley’s “Dirty Laundry” laments over the exploitative and nosy tendencies of the media. When transferred to interpersonal relationships, it’s a relatable topic that Henley knew all too well as a heavily criticized artist in the public eye, and the song is full of great one-liners that reflect these ideas with pure 1980s rock style.

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“We can do ‘The Innuendo,’ we can dance and sing / When it’s said and done, we haven’t told you a thing.”

“Love Is A Battlefield” by Pat Benatar

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Pat Benatar gave lovers the anthem of the decade with her 1983 release “Love Is A Battlefield”. With its lush, dramatic arrangement and raspy rock vocals, it’s a quintessentially 1980s track that makes wearing your heart on your sleeve sound like a strength, not a weakness.

“We are young, heartache to heartache we stand / No promises, no demands / Love is a battlefield.”

“Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Tom Petty

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Tom Petty’s musical catalogue has no small shortage of iconic hits, and “Runnin’ Down A Dream” is a particularly impressive example of his 1980s rock style. Between the iconic signature guitar lick and Petty’s motivational, thrilling one-liners, it’s a classic track through and through.

“Runnin’ down a dream that never would’ve come to me / Workin’ on a mystery, going wherever it leads.”

“Jack & Diane” by John Mellencamp

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John Mellencamp might not be a fan of the term Heartland rock. But he certainly did an excellent job of defining it with songs like “Jack & Diane”. There’s something sentimental, nostalgic, and, in the case of some one-liners from this 1980s rock hit, resigned. The kind of resignation that comes with realizing that life is one big game of pushing through to the next part.

“Oh yeah, life goes on long after the thrill of livin’ is gone.”

“Money For Nothing” by Dire Straits

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The original lyrics of Dire Straits’ “Money For Nothing” contained a homophobic slur that Mark Knopfler stopped performing years ago—and with good reason. As questionable as his word choice was, the sentiment behind the line was well-intentioned. Knopfler used the slur in the context of the blue-collar workers insulting him (and entertainers in general). Knopfler’s follow-up line seems to suggest, “Yeah, you can call us that if you want, but we’re still doing better than you.”

We’ll use the modified version Knopfler sang in later years here. “That little queenie got his own jet airplane / That little queenie, he’s a millionaire.”

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