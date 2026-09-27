4 Songs Covered by Elvis Costello That Hit as Hard as His Originals

Elvis Costello has built up an incredible catalog. Most of the songs contained in that output are those that he wrote himself. But now and again, Costello has proven to be an ace at covering the material of others.

These four songs recorded by Costello include standout performances of smart arrangements. And nary a one was written by E.C. himself.

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“(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding”

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Costello often uses this song as the closer in his concerts. That’s an understandable choice. The combustible original performance by The Attractions set the template for spirited live readings. And the message of the song never quite goes out of style. But Costello didn’t write it, even though it’s become one of his signature tracks. Instead, Nick Lowe, who served as E.C.’s producer on several early albums, wrote the track when he was a member of the band Brinsley Schwarz. When Lowe wrote it, he did so with his tongue somewhat planted in cheek. But Costello took the earnest route on “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, And Understanding”, turning the song into an enduring anthem.

“I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down”

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Costello started his career off in singer-songwriter fashion with My Aim Is True. He then veered away from that when he formed The Attractions, a band that gave him the ability to rev up the pace on his wordy songs. But after two albums of speedy ravers, he and the band decided to try something a little bit different on Get Happy!! The title might have been somewhat ironic, considering Costello’s downcast view of the world at the time. But the music, an approximation of Motown and Stax classics, is an undeniable rush. “I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down”, first done by Sam & Dave in 1967, even turned into a Top 5 UK hit for E.C. upon its release as a single from the LP.

“How Much I Lied”

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It didn’t take long for Costello to display the stylistic restlessness that would characterize the bulk of his career. Hot on the heels of Get Happy!! came Almost Blue. Unrelated to the song of the same name by Costello from a few years later, Almost Blue finds him and the band taking on a series of country music covers. This wasn’t a send-up of any kind. They deliver heartfelt, faithful renditions of the chosen material. And many of the songs they did are country with a capital “C”, as in their hit take on George Jones’ “Good Year For The Roses”. For our money, however, the standout of the album is “How Much I Lied”, originally written and sung by Gram Parsons. Costello and company do GP proud.

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”

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By 1986, Costello had reached a bit of a crossroads in his career. His attempts to go more pop on his previous few albums had left him unsatisfied. He was also starting to feel a bit constrained by The Attractions, with intra-band relationships at an ebb. As such, King Of America, a solo record produced by roots music expert T Bone Burnett, made sense as his next move. When it came time to market the record, which featured a set of elongated, personal story songs, Costello’s record company was at a loss. They latched on to “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”, a cover of the 60s classic by The Animals, as their lead single. Although it wasn’t a hit for Costello, his hoarse-throated performance brought out a whole different side to the song.

(Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)