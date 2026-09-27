3 British Invasion LPs From 1964 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

We all know the famous British Invasion bands that impacted music culture back in the day. But what about the albums that changed the world? Well, that’s just what we wanted to explore below.

We wanted to highlight three records from back in the day that continue to impact culture even now. Indeed, these are three British Invasion LPs from 1964 with melodies that still echo decades later.

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‘The Animals’ by The Animals (1964)

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You can’t talk about 1960s rock music without mentioning The Animals. The British-born band gave the world a lot of great music during the decade. And among those songs is the group’s timeless rendition of “The House Of The Rising Sun”. The Animals’ lead vocalist Eric Burdon is one of the all-time best singers. His lyrics sliced through space and time like a machete. His voice boomed. And his music exploded like thunder. And as a result, The Animals’ debut LP continues to ring out through the decades, standing the test of time.

‘A Girl Called Dusty’ by Dusty Springfield (1964)

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Dusty Springfield might be the most underrated artist from the 1960s. The “Son Of A Preacher Man” singer released her debut LP, A Girl Called Dusty, in 1964. The record included songs like “You Don’t Own Me” and “Mama Said”. It also set the stage for a career that would last into the 1980s and beyond. Born in London, England, Dusty Springfield remains one of the great British Invasion imports from across the Atlantic Ocean. If you want to know more, just dive in.

‘Stay With The Hollies’ by The Hollies (1964)

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Speaking of underrated rock acts from the 1960s, here is another addition to that important list. Formed in Manchester, England, The Hollies gave the world a lot of great early rock music. If you listen closely, you can hear some similarities between the group and early tracks from another famous British Invasion band, The Beatles. Today, there are a number of well-known British Invasion bands. But if you want to dig a little deeper into the movement, check out The Hollies and their 1964 debut LP, Stay With The Hollies.

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