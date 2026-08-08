4 Rock Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the Mid-1960s

In many ways, the 1960s helped to define rock music. And the mid-1960s helped to define the decade. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to showcase four songs from the era that continue to stand out.

These are four tunes from back in the day that both made an impact in the moment and that still resonate now. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the mid-1960s.

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“Where Have All The Good Times Gone” by The Kinks from ‘The Kink Kontroversy’ (1965)

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Listening to The Kinks is a trip. The 1965 song above is a mosaic of music. It’s one part British Invasion, one part Bob Dylan facsimile, and one part cutting-edge work of art. The story of The Kinks would make for an appointment-viewing documentary. Not only did they help to define rock music—the band literally invented distortion—but the group was at the nexus of the British Invasion movement in the mid-1960s. Later, though, The Kinks were banned from touring the US because of their rowdy antics. Despite all this, they were crucial to the middle of the era. And crucial listening now.

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Beach Boys from ‘Pet Sounds’ (1966)

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When people talk about the greatest groups of all time, The Beach Boys should be mentioned more often. The band’s sunshine harmonies were used to deliver surf rock songs about dating and holding hands, and they were used to give fans eerier, more deep-thinking tracks like “Good Vibrations”. The Beach Boys released their signature album, Pet Sounds, in 1966, and music hasn’t been the same ever since.

“Help!” by The Beatles from ‘Help!’ (1965)

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You can’t talk about 1960s rock without mentioning The Beatles. The rock band from Liverpool, England, gave fans an assortment of songs and styles during the decade. From early rock songs like “Love Me Do” in 1963 to more thoughtful songs like “Across The Universe” in 1970, The Beatles offered a cornucopia of styles. But in the middle of the decade, they were perhaps at the peak of their powers. For an example of this, check out the hard-rocking track, “Help!”

“Subterranean Homesick Blues” by Bob Dylan from ‘Bringing It All Back Home’ (1965)

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Bob Dylan brought poetry to the 1960s and its mainstream music. And when he brought the buzzing sounds of rock music to that poetry, there was no stopping The Bard. One of his best tracks is “Subterranean Homesick Blues” from his 1965 LP, Bringing It All Back Home. Is this the first rap song ever? Maybe, maybe not. No matter how you think of it, the tune shows Dylan at his best.

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