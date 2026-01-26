‘American Idol’ Premiering on a “New Night” With a Brand-New Twist: How To Watch Season 24, Episode 1

Last May, a Mississippi P.E. teacher named Jamal Roberts joined the ranks of Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood when American Idol viewers crowned him the season 23 winner. After an eight-month wait, Underwood is rejoining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judging panel for season 24, which kicks off tonight (Monday, Jan. 26) at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The latest edition is offering a change of scenery as Hollywood Week moves to Nashville. Here’s what you need to know and how to make sure you don’t miss a single moment of season 24.

‘American Idol’ is Getting a Facelift This Year

You may have noticed the first change without ever tuning in. This year, American Idol is moving to Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern, a change from last year’s Sunday evening time slot.

Additionally, as mentioned above, the show’s infamous Hollywood Week is getting a change of scenery. This year marks the debut of “Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover.” Instead of Hollywood, those who get the green light from judges will remain in Nashville—where, for the first time, all auditions were held at Belmont University’s Fisher Center. And instead of several rounds, the hopefuls get just one shot at moving beyond Hollywood Week. They will face the biggest Hollywood Week cuts in American Idol history, according to Parade.

Cast Your Vote on Social Media

Another first this year: Viewers will be able to cast their votes in real time on social media. This is part of the show’s efforts to reach a younger crowd, executive producer Michaels Wolflick told Deadline.

Additionally, this twist makes American Idol the first major entertainment show to incorporate live social media voting.

Aloha, Ohana Round

Perhaps this year’s most significant twist is the addition of the brand-new “Ohana Round.” Following Hollywood week, American Idol hopefuls will head to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Kapolei, Hawaii, for a three-episode arc.

The Ohana Round shifts power from the judges to a group of “industry tastemakers,” including Shirley Halperin, co-editor-in-chief at Rolling Stone magazine; cultural commentator Evan Ross Katz; artists Loren Gray, Anthony Gargiula, Cheryl Porter, and Kelly Sutton; and social media stars Kaniyia Brown and Terry McCaskill.

How to Watch

Viewers with cable can tune into American Idol in real time on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern Monday, Jan. 26. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Those without cable can sign up for free trails on streaming services such as Fubo and YouTube TV.

Featured image by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images