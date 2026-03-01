3 Rock Covers of Children’s Songs by Your Favorite Bands

At times, art is all about juxtaposition. Creativity can be about putting two unlike things together in a way that makes the product perfect. Think about a daisy on top of the Empire State Building. Or a nice blue swimming pool placed in the middle of the Sahara Desert.

Well, this can happen in music, too! Here below, we wanted to examine three times when two unlike things were put together quite well. Indeed, these are three rock covers of kids and children’s songs that were recorded and performed by your favorite bands.

“Mahna, Mahna” by Cake from ‘B-Sides And Rarities’ (2007)

The Sacramento, California-born band Cake recorded their rendition of this famous song by The Muppets and released it on their 2007 LP, B-Sides And Rarities. Fans of The Muppets know that their shows and movies were always very musical. But it was “Mahna, Mahna” that was probably the signature hit, with its nonsense and repetitious rhythms. The catchy earworm of a track keeps its sticky qualities even when performed by the modern rock band Cake. The whole thing is just a tremendously fun surprise!

“Linus And Lucy” by Built To Spill from ‘Sabonis Tracks’ (2001)

Fans of Christmas music and of the cartoon strip Peanuts know the song “Linus And Lucy” well. It’s a standard around the holidays and it’s become synonymous with Charlie Brown and company. But in 2001, the Idaho-born rock band Built To Spill covered the tune for the album Sabonis Tracks. The result is a buzzy take on a jingly favorite. If you like either the original song or the indie rock band Built To Spill, you’ll surely love this recording, too.

“Spider-Man” by Ramones from ‘Saturday Morning: Cartoons’ Greatest Hits’ (1995)

Did you know that in 1995, an album of TV theme songs was released by a collection of rockers? Amazing but true! And the New York City-born punk rock band Ramones participated in that offering, tracking a cover of the 1960s “Spider-Man” cartoon theme song. And honestly, it’s as good as it sounds! So check it out and check out that 1995 album, Saturday Morning: Cartoons’ Greatest Hits.

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for FYF